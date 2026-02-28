8 Unforgettable Steakhouses In Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City isn't necessarily known as a world capital of steakhouses. Yet, the industry is changing in Utah, and a reputational update might be in order. Last year, Utahn farmers received record prices for beef. Reports from the USDA mention the Beehive State as having great potential to experience growth in cattle processing and sales, with locals looking to get in on that action. Utah's proximity to top producers like Colorado, Idaho, and Montana means that it could soon become integral to the Mountain West's beef supply chain.

For stout cowboys and beef believers alike, the future looks so bright that it could be easy to overlook the past. Although mostly unintentional, the first settlements of Utah were built on the back of livestock grazing and the development of a taste for meat that would follow. Now, Salt Lake City is home to many unforgettable steakhouses, even if it's a low-key type of notoriety.

SLC is home to an outpost of almost every major national steakhouse chain, be it Fleming's Prime Steakhouse or Ruth's Chris, The Capital Grille, or Fogo de Chão. But some of the city's most memorable steakhouse experiences can be found among the fierce thread of independent restaurants that exist here. What makes a steakhouse unforgettable in the first place? The same traits that make any type of restaurant stand out in Grid City: An interesting ambiance, exceptional service, and a careful eye on the quality of beef.