This Thrifted Baking Staple Doubles As A Clever Kitchen Organizer
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Different genius kitchen organization hacks are always welcome in our book, considering the sheer volume of things to keep tidy while leaving space to cook, eat, and enjoy style over clutter. We especially love when an organization idea revolves around kitchen items that double as decor. When you get a little creative about how you use different things, you end up with unique and artful pieces that look good while keeping you organized. If you like mixing modern and vintage items for a cozier, more eclectic kitchen, for instance, give a bundt pan a try.
If you never use yours, don't throw it out; if you see one at a flea market or in a secondhand store, grab it. Bundt pans are an unexpectedly helpful organizer, cute enough to display on your countertop. Depending on how you style it, a vintage bundt pan can exude farmhouse kitchen chic or retro flair — they also have far more versatility than you may realize.
Bundt pans are perfect for upping your nacho-making game or gorgeous bread rings for sandwiches, but once you see how handy they are in the organizing department, you'll appreciate these pans more than ever. Fill the ring with tea bags or coffee pods and put stirrers in the middle hole. Then, place taller tools like wooden spoons in the hole and fill the ring with shorter, wider tools like measuring cups, and other snack bags or linen napkins. From there, the sky's the limit.
How to turn bundt pans into organizers
Bundt pans are one of the best, most unexpected thrift store finds for organizing your kitchen. They come in an endless variety of materials, patterns, and color combinations. Enjoy the thrill of the hunt at thrift shops, antique stores, and flea markets where you'll find options that suit your own kitchen aesthetic at a bargain. For example, on Etsy, you can find a pretty, country kitchen-style Temptations by Tara Confetti bundt pan in glazed, flower-patterned ceramic; or fun, retro aluminum bundt pans in a wide assortment of vibrant hues.
You can also spray paint or decorate your bundt pan with embellishments like ribbon or twine — or opt for a slightly more elaborate storage solution. For example, you can make a tiered organizer with two or three bundt pans, which is not only more storage space but is also quite the statement piece. Repurpose screw-in table legs or get dowels to slide through the pans' holes and finish the top of the dowel with a decorative finial.
Alternatively, turn your bundt pan into an organizer that moves. Lazy Susans are game-changers for kitchen organization because with a quick spin, you can see and access anything stored on them. All you need is a lazy Susan and LMQ Liquid Super Glue for Metal to make your bundt pan-turned-organizer rotate. Simply glue a lazy Susan to the bottom of any tiered pan organizer you create.