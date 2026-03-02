This Thrifted Baking Staple Doubles As A Clever Kitchen Organizer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Different genius kitchen organization hacks are always welcome in our book, considering the sheer volume of things to keep tidy while leaving space to cook, eat, and enjoy style over clutter. We especially love when an organization idea revolves around kitchen items that double as decor. When you get a little creative about how you use different things, you end up with unique and artful pieces that look good while keeping you organized. If you like mixing modern and vintage items for a cozier, more eclectic kitchen, for instance, give a bundt pan a try.

If you never use yours, don't throw it out; if you see one at a flea market or in a secondhand store, grab it. Bundt pans are an unexpectedly helpful organizer, cute enough to display on your countertop. Depending on how you style it, a vintage bundt pan can exude farmhouse kitchen chic or retro flair — they also have far more versatility than you may realize.

Bundt pans are perfect for upping your nacho-making game or gorgeous bread rings for sandwiches, but once you see how handy they are in the organizing department, you'll appreciate these pans more than ever. Fill the ring with tea bags or coffee pods and put stirrers in the middle hole. Then, place taller tools like wooden spoons in the hole and fill the ring with shorter, wider tools like measuring cups, and other snack bags or linen napkins. From there, the sky's the limit.