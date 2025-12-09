Turn A Bundt Pan Into The Ultimate Nacho-Making Tool
Nachos are one of the easiest and most crowd-pleasing snacks out there. Not only are they super quick and simple to make — just layer chips on a sheet pan, add your toppings, and pop it in the oven until the cheese is melty and the toppings have fused to the sturdy chips — but they're easily customizable. A sheet pan is the usual go-to tool for preparing nachos for a crowd (though, trash can nachos did have their heyday, thanks to Guy Fieri) because it allows the chips to spread out, maximizing the surface area that's covered by the toppings. But the next time you prepare nachos, try reaching for a Bundt pan instead.
Bundt pans, which are often used for baking cakes, are a game-changing vessel for preparing your nachos. Rather than just spreading a layer of toppings on the nachos, the high sides of the Bundt pan allow you to stack layers upon layers of cheese, meat, and veggies with your chips. You'll want to spray cooking spray into your tin before assembling to prevent anything from sticking (Bundt pans are notorious for their stickiness). Start by adding cheese to the bottom of the pan, followed by meat and chips, before repeating. From there, you can pop the pan into the oven before removing it and carefully inverting it on a plate.
Your secret weapon for crowd-pleasing nachos
There are many nacho recipes that you can adapt to baking in a Bundt pan. If you're after an upscale snack-atizer, try our cheese carne asada nachos. Once the tray has been inverted and the nachos are released from it, you can artfully dollop guacamole on top or use the hole in the center for it. You can also take international inspiration and try this Irish nachos recipe, which swaps the tortilla chips for thinly sliced potatoes.
Regardless of the type of toppings you use, the secret to making the best nachos every time using this method is not to press the chips into the pan firmly as you're assembling it; otherwise, you can break them. Although the Bundt tin may also have towering sides, you'll also want to avoid overflowing it with too many toppings and chips. Adding too much to the pan can mean that the cheese doesn't melt right, or it can make flipping it a nightmare when it comes time to serve it.