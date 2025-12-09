Turn A Bundt Pan Into The Ultimate Nacho-Making Tool

Nachos are one of the easiest and most crowd-pleasing snacks out there. Not only are they super quick and simple to make — just layer chips on a sheet pan, add your toppings, and pop it in the oven until the cheese is melty and the toppings have fused to the sturdy chips — but they're easily customizable. A sheet pan is the usual go-to tool for preparing nachos for a crowd (though, trash can nachos did have their heyday, thanks to Guy Fieri) because it allows the chips to spread out, maximizing the surface area that's covered by the toppings. But the next time you prepare nachos, try reaching for a Bundt pan instead.

Bundt pans, which are often used for baking cakes, are a game-changing vessel for preparing your nachos. Rather than just spreading a layer of toppings on the nachos, the high sides of the Bundt pan allow you to stack layers upon layers of cheese, meat, and veggies with your chips. You'll want to spray cooking spray into your tin before assembling to prevent anything from sticking (Bundt pans are notorious for their stickiness). Start by adding cheese to the bottom of the pan, followed by meat and chips, before repeating. From there, you can pop the pan into the oven before removing it and carefully inverting it on a plate.