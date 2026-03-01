The Common Texas Roadhouse Mistake Even Regular Diners Make
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When dining at Texas Roadhouse, it's always a good idea to bring your appetite. This steakhouse chain is known for a fun ambience matched only by its scrumptious selection of hand-cut steaks, self-proclaimed legendary sides, and abundant table bread. And following a recent viral social media challenge in which users attempted to eat as many of the fan-favorite rolls as possible, we're highlighting of the biggest mistakes everyone makes when dining at Texas Roadhouse, which is filling up on these tasty freebies.
Even seasoned Texas Roadhouse aficionados can easily fall prey to the siren songs that are their baskets of warm and fluffy rolls. The bread is freshly baked every five minutes and accompanied with a side of irresistible honey cinnamon butter. This is made even more delicious if you order a side of Texas Roadhouse steak seasoning into which you can dip your buttered rolls.
With all that said, this is a total mistake if you're wanting to save room for a substantial steak dinner. Carb-heavy rolls will take up lots of room in your tummy and, as they're delivered to your table before any other food, makes it easy to fill up well before your actual meal has arrived. One pro tip for your next Texas Roadhouse meal is to pace yourself on the rolls. Start with one and consider it an amuse-bouche to prepare you for the rest of the food to come. Leave the rest to complement your entree.
Rolling with the rhythm of your meal
It's easy to fill up on table bread just about anywhere you go, particularly when it comes to Texas Roadhouse's mouthwatering rolls. One thing to keep in mind about this beloved bread is that a Texas Roadhouse restaurant is not, in fact, the only place where it's available. Though it isn't as convenient as letting the bread basket come to you, it's nearly as easy to buy a package of frozen Texas Roadhouse rolls at the grocery store and heat them up at home. For those who want to try their hand at making your own version from scratch, Tasting Table also has a lovely recipe for copycat Texas Roadhouse rolls with cinnamon butter. In short, don't overdo it at your table because you're worried you can't get your fix otherwise!
With so many wonderful dishes to choose from at Texas Roadhouse, the rolls shouldn't eclipse your meal. Consider this tempting bread as a sidekick to the steaks, veggies, chicken dishes, and more for which Texas Roadhouse is known. This is also easier when sharing a meal with friends. Divvy up the rolls amongst your table to avoid the mistake of filling up on too many.
In addition to not filling up on free rolls, the appetizer section is one area of the Texas Roadhouse menu you're likely spending too much money on. When dining at this steakhouse chain, remember that Texas Roadhouse entrees are rather filling and come with your choice of two sides. Save your appetite and some money by leaving more room for the main course.