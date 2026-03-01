The Common Texas Roadhouse Mistake Even Regular Diners Make

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When dining at Texas Roadhouse, it's always a good idea to bring your appetite. This steakhouse chain is known for a fun ambience matched only by its scrumptious selection of hand-cut steaks, self-proclaimed legendary sides, and abundant table bread. And following a recent viral social media challenge in which users attempted to eat as many of the fan-favorite rolls as possible, we're highlighting of the biggest mistakes everyone makes when dining at Texas Roadhouse, which is filling up on these tasty freebies.

Even seasoned Texas Roadhouse aficionados can easily fall prey to the siren songs that are their baskets of warm and fluffy rolls. The bread is freshly baked every five minutes and accompanied with a side of irresistible honey cinnamon butter. This is made even more delicious if you order a side of Texas Roadhouse steak seasoning into which you can dip your buttered rolls.

With all that said, this is a total mistake if you're wanting to save room for a substantial steak dinner. Carb-heavy rolls will take up lots of room in your tummy and, as they're delivered to your table before any other food, makes it easy to fill up well before your actual meal has arrived. One pro tip for your next Texas Roadhouse meal is to pace yourself on the rolls. Start with one and consider it an amuse-bouche to prepare you for the rest of the food to come. Leave the rest to complement your entree.