Professional Chefs Suggest Tossing Old Cookbooks — Here's Why

The hallmark of a good kitchen is a good cookbook collection. They run the gamut — from cookbooks from your favorite restaurants, vintage books made by beloved brands, baking-specific cookbooks, and more. However, if you're holding on to cookbooks that are dated or otherwise worn out, you could be taking up valuable real estate on your shelf. Tasting Table spoke to chef experts about some of the kitchen items worth throwing away, and dated cookbooks were at the top of the list.

"As chefs evolve, so should their reference material," Rohit Yadav, executive chef at Marriott Executive Apartments Bengaluru UB City, said. As such, you may want to invest in books that use modern measuring methods or preparation techniques, or all-in-one books that combine classic recipes and new-age ones under one title. But that's not to say you have to get rid of all your cookbooks.

"A practical cookbook collection should reflect how you actually cook — trusted authors, cuisines you enjoy, and books you revisit often," Pankaj Singh Panwar, executive chef at The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas, said. If you have a beloved book passed down for generations or one that you constantly reference, by all means, keep it. But if your cookbook collection is serving as a dust magnet rather than a culinary guide, you may want to consider purging what you don't use.