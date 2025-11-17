10 Vintage Cookbooks Made By Beloved Brands

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Vintage cookbooks are, quite frankly, fascinating. They offer a window into people's diets and cooking habits from decades gone by, and the phrasing and ingredient lists can tell you a lot about the social climate at the time they were published. On top of this, they can also help us understand the brands that used to be popular, and the different products that used to be kitchen staples. Branded cookbooks are, of course, particularly insightful when it comes to this. Thankfully, there are many, many vintage cookbooks made by brands out there to learn about and look through.

From Betty Crocker and Campbell's to Hershey's, we've included a few examples of vintage cookbooks made by beloved brands below. If you want to collect them, we advise moving quickly if you see something you like, as vintage cookbook collecting has become quite the serious and competitive hobby in recent years.