Nothing beats the feeling of slapping a chunk of cream cheese onto a fresh bagel on a Saturday morning or cranking up the KitchenAid to turn that brick of cream cheese into a tasty cheesecake for Sunday dinner. That is, of course, unless you prefer butter on your toast or bagels and fruit in your cakes instead — but we're not here to argue that inclination. It'd be impossible to speak about cream cheese without bringing up the OG brand, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, but it's also worth noting that this brand's name is nothing more than a clever marketing ploy.

That's right, even though the brand is named after an actual Pennsylvanian city, the cream cheese is not and has never been created in Philadelphia — it's actually from New York. In 1872, a New Yorker named William Lawrence added too much cream to his recipe for Neufchâtel cheese, thus practically inventing cream cheese (even though variations had existed in America for centuries). In 1880, Lawrence was approached by cheese broker Alvah Reynolds, who suggested that he name his new cheese "Philadelphia," to reflect an air of luxury associated with Philadelphia at the time. The product took off, and Philadelphia cream cheese quickly became a hit, but the now-infamous Philadelphia brick didn't hit shelves until 1939.