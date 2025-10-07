Philadelphia Has Released A First-Of-Its-Kind Item In The Freezer Aisle (And There Are 2 Flavors)

The holiday season is upon us, which for many of us means longer work hours, tight deadlines, and rapidly approaching visits from friends and family. It's easy to get so caught up in the hustle and bustle that you don't have time for holiday baking. Just in time to allay your holiday woes, Philadelphia has launched an amazing new food item that you'll want to fill your freezer with before houseguests arrive.

In an official press release from its parent company, Kraft Heinz, the brand announced two new products. After three years of development, it will be releasing its own line of frozen cheesecake in two indulgently rich flavors: Original and Strawberry Swirl. The press release states, "Crafted with Philadelphia cream cheese as the first ingredient, with no artificial flavors or dyes, each cake includes handcrafted touches like a golden graham cracker crust, and, for Strawberry Swirl, ribbons of hand-drizzled strawberry sauce."

Holiday bakers use their favorite flavors of Philadelphia brand cream cheese to make close to 50 million slices of cheesecake each holiday season. The brand's new frozen cheesecake will make it easier than ever before to serve up slices of rich, creamy cheesecake to holiday guests. "The all-new Frozen Cheesecake is a permanent addition to Philadelphia's product offerings and delivers the familiar, homemade taste fans love, in a pre-sliced, thaw-and-serve format, with no baking required," the company adds. In addition to the frozen cheesecake, you can also expect to see Philadelphia Cinnamon Cream Cheese Frosting on shelves at your local grocery store soon.