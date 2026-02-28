Exactly How Durable Is Ikea's 365+ Dishware? What To Know
If you just moved to a new home, are looking to upgrade your dinnerware in budget-friendly way, or are just in need of new dishes for an upcoming party, you're going to want to pay a visit to your nearest Ikea. The retailer sells not only furniture but also appliances like its 3-in-1 microwave, textiles, and excellent-quality dishware — specifically those from the Ikea 365+ brand.
The Ikea 365+ Feldspar porcelain comes in an 18-piece set, complete with six deep bowls, small bowls, and side plates, as well as individual 8-inch plates, oval serving plates, 9-inch-wide deep bowls, and more. Unlike plastic, which can warp at high temperatures, Feldspar porcelain retains its shape and color over time, making these pieces a timeless investment.
These sophisticated-looking dishes aren't just another pretty face; they're also a workhorse that any home cook needs. One reviewer called them a "great set" and said, "They are durable and a simple design." Another reviewer, who found that they often break other dishes and plates, reported only good things about their longevity. "These dishes have simple, elegant style, and are very durable."
The reviews don't lie
The use of Feldspar porcelain in the manufacturing of this dishware is what makes it worth buying. Feldspar is often added to ceramics, alongside quartz and clay, to make the material stronger, which means that customers can rest assured when they purchase the Ikea 365+ plates, bowls, and other dinnerware pieces.
Another perk of Ikea 365+ dishware is the price. At the time of writing, one of the 9-inch bowls costs $7.99, making it not only an affordable option for eating out of but also nice enough to serve with. Plus, they're both dishwasher and microwave safe. Their shape also makes them easily stackable, meaning they won't take up a ton of room in your kitchen.
To avoid chips, you may want to consider some kitchen organization methods, like using a rack or display. Or, when all else fails, you can put those old kitchen rags to good use between your plates. Of course, accidents do happen, so if you notice one of your bowls or plates has a ding, you can always head to Ikea to find a replacement.