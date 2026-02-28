Exactly How Durable Is Ikea's 365+ Dishware? What To Know

If you just moved to a new home, are looking to upgrade your dinnerware in budget-friendly way, or are just in need of new dishes for an upcoming party, you're going to want to pay a visit to your nearest Ikea. The retailer sells not only furniture but also appliances like its 3-in-1 microwave, textiles, and excellent-quality dishware — specifically those from the Ikea 365+ brand.

The Ikea 365+ Feldspar porcelain comes in an 18-piece set, complete with six deep bowls, small bowls, and side plates, as well as individual 8-inch plates, oval serving plates, 9-inch-wide deep bowls, and more. Unlike plastic, which can warp at high temperatures, Feldspar porcelain retains its shape and color over time, making these pieces a timeless investment.

These sophisticated-looking dishes aren't just another pretty face; they're also a workhorse that any home cook needs. One reviewer called them a "great set" and said, "They are durable and a simple design." Another reviewer, who found that they often break other dishes and plates, reported only good things about their longevity. "These dishes have simple, elegant style, and are very durable."