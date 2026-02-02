Ikea's 3-In-1 Microwave Can Grill, Cook, And Air-Fry (And It's Not As Pricey As We Thought)
There is a lot to love about Ikea, from its selection of affordable furniture to the small kitchen finds that every homeowner needs, but did you know it also sells small appliances? While you might be concerned with picking out curtains or finding the exact pillow cover to match your new bedspread, Ikea's 3-in-1 microwave (Gåtebo) is just waiting for you and your cart to pay it some attention.
This 37-pound, 900-watt microwave is just a hair over 11 inches tall and 19 inches wide, making it convenient for tucking away underneath overhead cabinets or in small kitchens where multiple bulky appliances wouldn't fit. It air-fries, microwaves, and grills — and perhaps best of all, costs under $200. Each purchase comes with a 5-year limited warranty, as well as an air-frying grid, grill grid, and 10 cooking presets, making it an excellent value for the price.
What can't this 3-in-1 appliance do?
Ikea offers a long and, frankly, impressive list of all of the items that you can cook in this microwave. Of course, you have your air-fried favorites, including crispy spring rolls and perfectly salty french fries, but also some unique recipes, given its grill function. The brand claims that you can use this appliance to get the perfect broiled top on your lasagna or even prepare crème brûlée. We doubt there are microwave brands out there that can create a crackly top on crème brûlée, and that's certainly what makes Gåtebo's affordable price tag all the more attractive.
This Ikea find would be excellent for kitchens where buying multiple appliances wouldn't be feasible. It may also be a good pick if you're on the fence about whether you actually need an air fryer (after all, there are more ways to use it than you'd think).