Ikea's 3-In-1 Microwave Can Grill, Cook, And Air-Fry (And It's Not As Pricey As We Thought)

There is a lot to love about Ikea, from its selection of affordable furniture to the small kitchen finds that every homeowner needs, but did you know it also sells small appliances? While you might be concerned with picking out curtains or finding the exact pillow cover to match your new bedspread, Ikea's 3-in-1 microwave (Gåtebo) is just waiting for you and your cart to pay it some attention.

This 37-pound, 900-watt microwave is just a hair over 11 inches tall and 19 inches wide, making it convenient for tucking away underneath overhead cabinets or in small kitchens where multiple bulky appliances wouldn't fit. It air-fries, microwaves, and grills — and perhaps best of all, costs under $200. Each purchase comes with a 5-year limited warranty, as well as an air-frying grid, grill grid, and 10 cooking presets, making it an excellent value for the price.