Martha Stewart's Easy Trick For Keeping Meatballs Perfectly Round

Is there anything that's not made even better by a really tasty meatball? Maybe, but let's not worry about that right now. Meatballs are delightful in a sauce with pasta, alongside rice, or all on their own. In a pinch, store-bought options are okay. But if you want the best meatball, you have to make it yourself, right? If you've given it a try before, you may have struggled with forming them once your mixture is ready. Getting every meatball perfectly round and roughly the same size can be a daunting task. Luckily, Martha Stewart has a simple trick to fix the problem, and that's to use an ice cream scoop.

Just because the tool was designed to serve up a perfect scoop of ice cream, that doesn't mean it can't be adapted to other tasks. Once you have a mixture of raw, seasoned beef ready for your meatballs, an ice cream scoop will ensure that you get exactly the same amount of meat in every mound. As Stewart demonstrates in a video posted on Facebook, it only takes a moment to get a perfectly sized scoop that you can then finish forming it in your hands before cooking. You don't need to try to squeeze or shape it much after scooping. Just give it a quick roll to guarantee it's round and that everything is holding together.

Making uniformly sized meatballs is important no matter what dish you're cooking. Not only do they look better when they're all the same size, but they're also going to cook more evenly. This is especially important if you're using chicken or turkey, which can be dangerous if they're not thoroughly cooked.