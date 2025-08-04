This Simple Fix Makes Meatball Prep Way Less Messy

The slow but steady task of rolling a trayful of meatballs is a true lesson in mindfulness. However, when those sticky little fellas aren't playing ball and refusing to come together into a neat series of spherical polpettes, it can be the opposite of meditative. The simple fix to make meatball prep way less messy is to smear a drizzle of olive oil on your hands.

All the best meatball recipes, whether they be made with chicken, pork, or beef, require a deft hand when it comes to rolling them into rounds. Spreading a little oil on your palms and fingers creates a non-stick barrier on the surface of the skin that stops the meatball mixture from adhering. This move results in smoother, seam-free meatballs that are free from cracks and quicker to prepare. Better yet, this trick works with hefty meatballs that are served with oodles of al dente spaghetti, to those dainty, mini balls used to make appetizers. While a basic olive oil is perfect for the job, you could use an oil infused with garlic, herbs, or chili to lend your meatballs an additional layer of flavor.

If you aren't keen on slicking your palms with oil, you can use cold water instead. However, you will need to keep dampening your hands at regular intervals to stop the meatballs from sticking. Just keep a bowl of water on the counter and dip your hands in when needed.