The Boomer Kitchen Keepsake That's Quietly Disappearing

From aesthetic retro kitchen designs to our favorite vintage kitchenware, it's easy for foodies to romanticize the past. Nowadays, more and more home cooks are deciding that there really is no school like the old school, and from ceramic sponge-holding frog statues, to box televisions, to copies of the Farmer's Almanac, many kitchens are taking a page out of the old-school book. However, ironically, "old-school books" are quietly disappearing. Paper recipe cards and church cookbooks, once a fixture of working-class boomer kitchens, are increasingly seldom-spied in the modern kitchenscapes – and there are several reasons why.

One factor is the push toward minimalism in contemporary kitchen interior design trends. Keeping a drawer filled with loose recipe cards is pretty antithetical to "decluttering," which promotes dogma like "hide your stand mixer in an appliance garage." The disappearance of handwritten recipe stashes isn't evidence that home cooks aren't as sentimental as they used to be. It's a byproduct of the advent of culinary websites (*tucks hair behind our ears*) and social media. With broadened online recipe access, it isn't absolutely necessary to hand-write a recipe if you want to remember it or share it with a friend. Physical media has been largely expelled by the digital age; it's the same reason why many households don't hold a single CD, DVD, or LP. Although, another byproduct of digital recipe acquisition and collection is that physical recipe cards have unintentionally become considered as "content" more than something to be treated like an heirloom.