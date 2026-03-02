The Simple Trader Joe's Frozen Seafood That Needs To Be In Your Cart

Half of the joy of a Trader Joe's shopping trip is keeping your eyes peeled for any exciting new products that may have hit the shelves. While stumbling upon it yourself might be more exciting than reading about it online, there's one new arrival so good that you should know about, because you don't want to miss out: Right now, for just $9.99, Trader Joe's is offering a full pound of frozen Patagonian Scallops.

These scallops are wild caught in the Southwest Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Argentina, and while they are on the smaller end, they are every bit as delicious. Plus, you can feel good about buying them, as they are harvested using what is called an "otter trawl," a system that reduces bycatch and lands them among the more sustainable seafood options. With a price like that and a Marine Stewardship Council certification to boot, you can't go wrong with this new Trader Joe's seafood product. Voices online are not shy about sharing their excitement. "I can't wait to try it," noted one Facebook user, while another on Instagram commented, "Wild caught and from Argentina at $9.99? Amazing."

While these Patagonian Scallops are certainly petite, that doesn't necessarily mean that they need to be treated much differently. You can use them in just about any scallop recipe, with only minor tweaks. The smaller size actually opens a few doors for them to be used beyond the classic seared preparation.