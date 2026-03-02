The Simple Trader Joe's Frozen Seafood That Needs To Be In Your Cart
Half of the joy of a Trader Joe's shopping trip is keeping your eyes peeled for any exciting new products that may have hit the shelves. While stumbling upon it yourself might be more exciting than reading about it online, there's one new arrival so good that you should know about, because you don't want to miss out: Right now, for just $9.99, Trader Joe's is offering a full pound of frozen Patagonian Scallops.
These scallops are wild caught in the Southwest Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Argentina, and while they are on the smaller end, they are every bit as delicious. Plus, you can feel good about buying them, as they are harvested using what is called an "otter trawl," a system that reduces bycatch and lands them among the more sustainable seafood options. With a price like that and a Marine Stewardship Council certification to boot, you can't go wrong with this new Trader Joe's seafood product. Voices online are not shy about sharing their excitement. "I can't wait to try it," noted one Facebook user, while another on Instagram commented, "Wild caught and from Argentina at $9.99? Amazing."
While these Patagonian Scallops are certainly petite, that doesn't necessarily mean that they need to be treated much differently. You can use them in just about any scallop recipe, with only minor tweaks. The smaller size actually opens a few doors for them to be used beyond the classic seared preparation.
Trader Joe's Patagonian scallops are sustainable and delicious
If you do choose to go with a standalone preparation style, the only potential scallop-cooking mistake you need to be aware of is that they will cook more quickly than a larger specimen. Achieving a perfect sear while keeping the center nice and tender will happen faster, so you just need to be ready for that and pay attention to what's happening in the pan, adjusting the timing on the recipe. If you are looking for a slightly upscale seared recipe that really lets these shellfish show their value, check out this perfect scallops recipe inspired by Sydney of "The Bear."
Beyond searing, however, the low price and bite-sized nature of these bivalves make them perfect for a wide variety of other roles in the kitchen. They are ideal for slipping into a pasta dish, as in Michelle McGlinn's shrimp and scallop scampi recipe, where the sweet, tender morsels will play alongside succulent shrimp in a simple sauce of butter, garlic, and white wine. Or, if the cold weather has you in the mood for soup, scallops are a key ingredient in this Long Island-style seafood chowder, where they will swim in a creamy, warming broth flavored with tomatoes and roasted red peppers.
In truth, it is hard to wrong with this new Trader Joe's seafood offering. Serve them raw with yuzu and white soy as a crudo, toss them in a pasta dish or a soup, or sear them up on their own — all of these preparations will allow the small, sweet shellfish to shine.