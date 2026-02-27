The Fast Food Chain To Hit For Fiber-Rich Options

Protein has been having its moment, but fiber is also on the rise. Both are important aspects of a balanced diet, but how much fiber you should actually be eating every day will depend on several different factors. Be sure to consult with your physician to confirm the best options for your dietary needs. If you find yourself hankering for a quick indulgence and want to choose a fiber-rich meal, Taco Bell is the fast food chain that should be your first stop.

Featuring a menu brimming with black bean and avocado-forward foods, Taco Bell has always been a frontrunner among the best fast food chains for vegetarians, but its animal protein-based dishes are particularly rich in fiber, too. For example, at minimum, menu items like the chicken soft taco have at least one gram of fiber. The dish with the highest amount of fiber, the beef nachos bell grande, has about 13 grams.

Keeping in mind that some of these higher fiber dishes can also be high in sodium, cholesterol, and carbohydrates, balance is, of course, key to making an informed decision. If you're looking for plant-based and vegetarian-friendly menu options, the fast food chain also allows you to make any dish vegetarian by substituting beef for beans or potatoes.