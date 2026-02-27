The Fast Food Chain To Hit For Fiber-Rich Options
Protein has been having its moment, but fiber is also on the rise. Both are important aspects of a balanced diet, but how much fiber you should actually be eating every day will depend on several different factors. Be sure to consult with your physician to confirm the best options for your dietary needs. If you find yourself hankering for a quick indulgence and want to choose a fiber-rich meal, Taco Bell is the fast food chain that should be your first stop.
Featuring a menu brimming with black bean and avocado-forward foods, Taco Bell has always been a frontrunner among the best fast food chains for vegetarians, but its animal protein-based dishes are particularly rich in fiber, too. For example, at minimum, menu items like the chicken soft taco have at least one gram of fiber. The dish with the highest amount of fiber, the beef nachos bell grande, has about 13 grams.
Keeping in mind that some of these higher fiber dishes can also be high in sodium, cholesterol, and carbohydrates, balance is, of course, key to making an informed decision. If you're looking for plant-based and vegetarian-friendly menu options, the fast food chain also allows you to make any dish vegetarian by substituting beef for beans or potatoes.
Selecting the best fiber-forward dishes from Taco Bell
Amid a variety of wholesome and delicious foods, the fast food chain's cantina menu is rife with fiber-rich options. For example, the cantina chicken bowl has both 10 grams of fiber and 24 grams of protein. Similarly, the cantina chicken burrito contains five grams of fiber and the same amount of protein. Taco Bell's vegetarian menu also has plenty to choose from to keep you fueled with fiber-rich dishes.
For a smaller choice that could be either a side or a meal depending on your needs, try the black beans and rice, which contains five grams of fiber. This is one of the best high-fiber fast food options, along with the pintos and cheese, which contains seven grams of fiber. Try customizing these by adding jalapeños and guacamole for extra fiber.
With so many different fast food chains to choose from, finding one with a menu that can accommodate your dietary needs can be somewhat of a challenge. The convenience of Taco Bell's myriad of customizations and fiber-rich foods will make your next fast-food run even easier. It's simply a matter of checking out the nutritional information first and getting creative with your order.