The Awkward Place Designers Use To Add Snack And Coffee Bars In Homes

Space can be so hard to come by in our kitchens, where we have a constant stream of stuff coming in, as well as so many ways we want to use this room, from cooking and eating to working and socializing. That can make it extra frustrating when there's an awkward nook or alcove in your kitchen. Maybe it's nowhere near the rest of your counters, so it doesn't make sense as part of your cooking workspace, and maybe it's nowhere near your table, so it can't be an extension of your dining area. But is it useless? Quite the opposite. You just have to get creative.

Even if they seem randomly placed, alcoves can be the clever space you're ignoring in your kitchen. Increasingly, designers have been turning these alcoves into breakfast nooks, coffee bars, and snack bars. All it takes is a bit of vision to realize that's not an annoyingly situated, hard-to-use space, but a game-changing, genius way to create a whole new space in your kitchen. What you turn your alcove into depends on its shape and size, and just as importantly, what you'd benefit the most from having. This could be a fully jazzed-up coffee counter for your morning routine, a snack bar and pantry for a busy family with lots of different foods to store and schedules to grab them on, a cocktail bar for frequent party hosts, and so on.