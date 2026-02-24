The Awkward Place Designers Use To Add Snack And Coffee Bars In Homes
Space can be so hard to come by in our kitchens, where we have a constant stream of stuff coming in, as well as so many ways we want to use this room, from cooking and eating to working and socializing. That can make it extra frustrating when there's an awkward nook or alcove in your kitchen. Maybe it's nowhere near the rest of your counters, so it doesn't make sense as part of your cooking workspace, and maybe it's nowhere near your table, so it can't be an extension of your dining area. But is it useless? Quite the opposite. You just have to get creative.
Even if they seem randomly placed, alcoves can be the clever space you're ignoring in your kitchen. Increasingly, designers have been turning these alcoves into breakfast nooks, coffee bars, and snack bars. All it takes is a bit of vision to realize that's not an annoyingly situated, hard-to-use space, but a game-changing, genius way to create a whole new space in your kitchen. What you turn your alcove into depends on its shape and size, and just as importantly, what you'd benefit the most from having. This could be a fully jazzed-up coffee counter for your morning routine, a snack bar and pantry for a busy family with lots of different foods to store and schedules to grab them on, a cocktail bar for frequent party hosts, and so on.
Ideas for transforming kitchen alcoves
To design a coffee bar, you'll want enough counter space for a coffee and/or espresso machine — 18 to 24 inches or so should work. Ideally, this alcove is slightly removed from where other appliances are, as espresso machines' steam can cause them damage over time. But it's also near enough to an electrical outlet and a water source. Take advantage of existing drawers to store tools and open shelves for stylish ceramic canisters of coffee, tea, and so on, or install shelves or a wall of hooks as an aesthetically pleasing solution for organizing mugs.
You can make this a day-to-night, coffee-to-cocktail bar, or just a cocktail bar: The counter becomes your "bar," while shelves hold bottles and drawers hold tools. If you have room, you can install a mini-fridge for wine, beer, or mixers and spirits better kept cold. Alternatively, especially if you don't have a full pantry, stock the alcove's storage — drawers and/or cabinets — with snacks and line shelves with cute bowls and dishes.
Depending on which function you choose, play this up with extra decor decisions. Hang a pendant light over a bar, or add a tall seat for a breakfast or coffee nook — just remember to measure bar stools for the right fit. You can make the area pop with an accent paint color or wallpaper pattern. Your alcove will look creative, be fun, and ease the pressure of jammed storage space and traffic flow in the kitchen.