10 Tips For Designing A Coffee Bar In Your Kitchen

It is true that coffee often tastes better at a coffee shop than at home. But there is no denying the feeling of waking up to the rich, earthy aroma of coffee brewed in a cafe-style setup in your own kitchen that you can enjoy without having to put your outdoor sweatpants on. Say adios to hectic mornings waiting in a queue to pick up your caffeine fix. With a dedicated nook for displaying your mug collection, a state-of-the-art coffee machine, and brewing essentials, you are ready to awaken your inner barista.

Adding a coffee bar to your kitchen might sound like it involves some serious remodeling, but the good news is that this project can be as low or high maintenance as you want it to be. If you aren't keen on a major overhaul, simply set up shop with an existing kitchen cabinet away from heated appliances. If you're looking to make your coffee bar the focal point of the kitchen, you can give in to all the frills and fancies — can we tempt you with a chalkboard menu, bistro chairs, and a prep sink for efficient cleanup?

To transform an unused corner of your kitchen countertop into your favorite cafe, we turned to Rohan Jain, director at RJ Projects. With his expert advice and your design vision, don't be surprised if you decide never to step into a Starbucks again.