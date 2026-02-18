Review: Applebee's Still Together Sips Will Please Any Drinker, Not Just Gin Lovers

What better way to celebrate friendship than by sharing a glass or two of your favorite boozy beverage with your best pal? If you ask Applebee's, that's the ultimate toast to friendship, and I can hardly disagree. To capitalize on the concept of enjoying drinks in community, Applebee's has added two new gin-based cocktails to its menu, and the "Still Together Sips" are must-tries, even if you're not typically into gin.

Both cocktails are bright and playful, and both utilize Still G.I.N., a spirit crafted by Dre and Snoop Dogg. And, if you want to go a step beyond just sharing drinks with your friends, Applebee's is also offering little mementos to commemorate your celebration in the form of tattoos — temporary tattoos, that is. The whole concept is endlessly endearing and (spoiler alert) actually offers some great products. I got to try the Still Together Sips on the day of their release; keep reading for my full review.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.