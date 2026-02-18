Review: Applebee's Still Together Sips Will Please Any Drinker, Not Just Gin Lovers
What better way to celebrate friendship than by sharing a glass or two of your favorite boozy beverage with your best pal? If you ask Applebee's, that's the ultimate toast to friendship, and I can hardly disagree. To capitalize on the concept of enjoying drinks in community, Applebee's has added two new gin-based cocktails to its menu, and the "Still Together Sips" are must-tries, even if you're not typically into gin.
Both cocktails are bright and playful, and both utilize Still G.I.N., a spirit crafted by Dre and Snoop Dogg. And, if you want to go a step beyond just sharing drinks with your friends, Applebee's is also offering little mementos to commemorate your celebration in the form of tattoos — temporary tattoos, that is. The whole concept is endlessly endearing and (spoiler alert) actually offers some great products. I got to try the Still Together Sips on the day of their release; keep reading for my full review.
Methodology
Fortunately, I'm no newbie to Applebee's cocktails. I've tried a decent chunk of the company's permanent and seasonal cocktail offerings, and my opinions of the drinks are generally positive. I won't rave about everything on its cocktail menu, but I have come across offerings that I really adore, and I have a good idea of what the restaurant is capable of when it comes to its cocktails.
In that vein, I was able to compare Applebee's Still Together Sips to its other cocktails when doing this tasting (though, admittedly, I wasn't trying them all at the same time). I took into account how well the flavor of the spirit came through, as well as how it worked with the flavors of the drinks as a whole. Applebee's impressed me in both respects. I don't typically choose to craft drinks with gin and will typically go for something whiskey- or vodka-based. So, the fact that I really liked both of the restaurant's Still Together Sips should be taken as a testament to how good they really are.
Price and availability
It's unclear exactly how long Applebee's Still Together Sips will be around, but it's clear that they're not permanent menu additions — which is to say, if they intrigue you, try them while you can. Each drink comes with a small temporary tattoo, a fun way to conclude your celebration with a loved one.
The Rollin' On the Beach (pictured left) costs $10 and, like many other martini-style drinks at Applebee's, comes with a shaker holding the rest of the cocktail so you can pour your own refills. The Young, Wild & Free Fruit Punch doesn't come with a shaker but is still served in a generous portion (in my opinion) and costs $7.
Taste test: Rollin' On the Beach
First up, I tried the Rollin' On the Beach, which is served in a martini glass garnished with thick gold sprinkles (if there's one thing I've learned about Applebee's, it's that it certainly loves these gold sprinkles). In addition to the Still G.I.N., the cocktail also utilizes peach schnapps, prickly pear juice, orange juice, and cranberry juice.
If I had to pick a favorite between the two Still Together Sips, I'd choose this one. Then again, I'm partial to anything peach-flavored, so I wasn't surprised that I loved this; the peach schnapps comes through loud and clear. I also got some prickly pear, though peach was definitely the dominant note. Orange juice added a mild tropical essence to the drink, and cranberry juice gave it some depth. Despite not being a fan of gin (though I do like sloe gin), I really loved the spirit in this drink. It brought a floral, botanical character to the beverage, and the rest of the drink was juicy enough that the gin didn't feel dry. I was impressed by this offering.
Taste test: Young, Wild & Free Fruit Punch
Want to drink like the Dogg? Then head to Applebee's and order the Young, Wild & Free Fruit Punch, which is apparently Snoop's go-to concoction. It's relatively simple on the surface but offers up surprising complexity, mostly due to the gin. This drink utilizes Still G.I.N., grenadine, lemon sour, and pineapple juice.
Though I technically preferred the previous drink, I'd still have this one again in a heartbeat, and I can see why Snoop likes it so much. I'd even say I appreciated the use of gin more in this cocktail. Again, it brought a strong botanical quality to what would otherwise be a very fruity drink, and the contrast created a depth of flavor that was really quite endearing. Gin also kept the rest of the punch from coming across as too sweet. Pineapple and lemon are apparent, but neither takes over the drink. I'd call this one incredibly well-balanced; everything works together harmoniously, and the proportions are pretty perfect.
Final thoughts
As I said previously, I've tried a lot of cocktails at Applebee's. In my opinion, these two were on the more impressive side, especially considering that I'm not a gin girl. I'm not the only one of this opinion — two Applebee's employees chimed in with the same thoughts, saying something along the lines of, "I don't typically like gin, but I love these drinks."
Don't shy away from the cocktails just because gin is the primary spirit. In each beverage, gin and fruit juices work together to create a complex flavor profile that I don't think would have been achievable with other spirits. And, of course, the temporary tattoos are a sentimental touch. It's definitely worth your buck to try these drinks while they're around, and I actually think they sit at a pretty stellar price point. So grab a pal, head into Applebee's, and let yourself indulge — Snoop and Dre-style.