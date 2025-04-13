Run To Applebee's For This Must-Try Cocktail Before It's Phased Out Of The Menu
Not that we need to tell you the information you already know, but Applebee's has had some pretty iconic limited-edition alcoholic beverages throughout the years. Since its founding in 1980 (among other things, you should know about what it was like eating at the first Applebee's), the restaurant has been no stranger to unique cocktails such as the Halloween-inspired Boo Lagoon or St. Patrick's Day-themed Tipsy Leprechaun, to name a few. One of our writers at Tasting Table recently sat down to rank 11 of Applebee's cocktails and aptly concluded that the Passion Fruit Mezcal Rita is the best alcoholic drink currently on the menu.
The Passion Fruit Mezcal Rita is an unforgettable cocktail. It's complex yet gentle, with a flavor that's both impressive and multifaceted. The first sip of the cocktail is sweet and decadent thanks to the passion fruit, but as it hits the back of your throat, you're treated with the pleasant burn of the smoky mezcal. The Passion Fruit Mezcal Rita is suitable for sophisticated connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike, a beverage that'll keep you coming back for more while you can, since it's a limited edition beverage.
The Passion Fruit Mezcal Rita is an Applebee's milestone
The Passion Fruit Mezcal Rita is a relatively new drink, just introduced to the Applebee's menu in early 2024. The cocktail was released alongside two other mezcal-based cocktails, the Breaking Rock Rita and the Classic Mezcal Rita, and marked the first time in the company's history that mezcal graced the cocktail menu. Mezcal, which is different from tequila, is rapidly growing in popularity as the preferred spirit of choice. Applebee's mezcal cocktails were a huge deal not only because of the spirit itself, but because the particular mezcal, Dos Hombres Mezcal, was created by "Breaking Bad" actors Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston.
An already star-studded creation, the Passion Fruit Mezcal Rita also features Teremana Blanco Tequila, the creation of actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. It retails for $9 and is garnished with a "gummi lip" and a slice of lime. The drink was released as part of a limited-edition lineup, though there are no official indications of when it will leave the Applebee's menu. It's time to run to your closest Applebee's, order a plate of ribs (instead of the disappointing riblets platter), and toss back a smoky Passion Fruit Mezcal Rita while you still can!