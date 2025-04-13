Run To Applebee's For This Must-Try Cocktail Before It's Phased Out Of The Menu

Not that we need to tell you the information you already know, but Applebee's has had some pretty iconic limited-edition alcoholic beverages throughout the years. Since its founding in 1980 (among other things, you should know about what it was like eating at the first Applebee's), the restaurant has been no stranger to unique cocktails such as the Halloween-inspired Boo Lagoon or St. Patrick's Day-themed Tipsy Leprechaun, to name a few. One of our writers at Tasting Table recently sat down to rank 11 of Applebee's cocktails and aptly concluded that the Passion Fruit Mezcal Rita is the best alcoholic drink currently on the menu.

The Passion Fruit Mezcal Rita is an unforgettable cocktail. It's complex yet gentle, with a flavor that's both impressive and multifaceted. The first sip of the cocktail is sweet and decadent thanks to the passion fruit, but as it hits the back of your throat, you're treated with the pleasant burn of the smoky mezcal. The Passion Fruit Mezcal Rita is suitable for sophisticated connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike, a beverage that'll keep you coming back for more while you can, since it's a limited edition beverage.