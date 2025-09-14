The 5 Best Sloe Gin Brands To Stock Up On This Fall

Whether or not you're a regular imbiber, you've undoubtedly heard of the sloe gin fizz. The retro cocktail is a wonderfully light summer sipper featuring sloe gin, club soda, a simple syrup, and often some sort of citrus addition. Sloe gin on its own, though, is the perfect winter drink. It's warm, bright, fruity, and sweet, all while retaining that aromatic juniper-esque undertone characteristic of gin.

Made by infusing sloes (a type of berry that grows largely in England) into gin, sloe gin marries the best of all worlds; the tart astringency of sloe berries, when mixed with sugar and infused into herbaceous gin, makes a drink that has a unique multidimensionality to it. As I recently tried and wrote on some of the best berry liqueurs available on the market, sloe gin seemed like the logical next spirit to focus on. I did some digging to discern some of the best sloe gin brands accessible to wide audiences (by scouring forums and spirits blogs) and wound up with five different bottles to feature in this piece. Here are the selections I'd recommend.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.