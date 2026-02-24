The Hidden-Gem Chicken Dish That Makes A Texas Roadhouse Visit Worth It

When you think of Texas Roadhouse, you likely think of steak, and that's certainly by design. Of the many things you should know about Texas Roadhouse, one important aspect to keep in mind is that everything from the sensory overload ambience to the largely neglected dessert and seafood sections of the menu is carefully crafted to provide customers with an efficient and steak-centric experience. If you find yourself at a Texas Roadhouse and simply aren't in the mood for steak, one surprisingly satisfying poultry-prevalent choice is the portobello mushroom chicken.

This dish isn't available at all locations, so it's a good idea to call ahead and check to see if it's offered at your nearest Texas Roadhouse. Per Tasting Table's rankings of the best hidden gems to order at Texas Roadhouse, this chicken dish flies mostly under the radar in favor of the majority of red meat options, but it is well worth a try if possible. The dish features grilled chicken breasts that have been marinated with an herb-rich sauce, smothered in a mushroom sauce bursting with umami flavors, and topped off with creamy Jack and savory Parmesan cheeses.

Texas Roadhouse has a surprising assortment of chicken items on its menu, and this portobello mushroom chicken manages to combine the best of its smothered chicken and herb-crusted chicken into one well-rounded meal. Fans of Texas Roadhouse who have steered away from steak for a night sing the praises of this lesser-known favorite.