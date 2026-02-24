The Hidden-Gem Chicken Dish That Makes A Texas Roadhouse Visit Worth It
When you think of Texas Roadhouse, you likely think of steak, and that's certainly by design. Of the many things you should know about Texas Roadhouse, one important aspect to keep in mind is that everything from the sensory overload ambience to the largely neglected dessert and seafood sections of the menu is carefully crafted to provide customers with an efficient and steak-centric experience. If you find yourself at a Texas Roadhouse and simply aren't in the mood for steak, one surprisingly satisfying poultry-prevalent choice is the portobello mushroom chicken.
This dish isn't available at all locations, so it's a good idea to call ahead and check to see if it's offered at your nearest Texas Roadhouse. Per Tasting Table's rankings of the best hidden gems to order at Texas Roadhouse, this chicken dish flies mostly under the radar in favor of the majority of red meat options, but it is well worth a try if possible. The dish features grilled chicken breasts that have been marinated with an herb-rich sauce, smothered in a mushroom sauce bursting with umami flavors, and topped off with creamy Jack and savory Parmesan cheeses.
Texas Roadhouse has a surprising assortment of chicken items on its menu, and this portobello mushroom chicken manages to combine the best of its smothered chicken and herb-crusted chicken into one well-rounded meal. Fans of Texas Roadhouse who have steered away from steak for a night sing the praises of this lesser-known favorite.
Trying Texas Roadhouse's portobello mushroom chicken
Regarding the portobello chicken, one Facebook post states, "It was amazing!! I usually have steak, but wanted something different." Elsewhere, fans have clamored to figure out what kind of marinade is used for the herby chicken breasts, with many comments likening it to a store-bought Italian salad dressing. Though it might seem gauche not to order a steak at Texas Roadhouse, it's worth an out-of-the-box order in this case to taste for yourself.
As with any Texas Roadhouse meal, this chicken dish also comes with your choice of two "legendary sides." With a total of 16 options for sides — at least half of which are vegetable-forward — it's easy to find something that will effortlessly complement the taste and texture of the rich and delicious grilled chicken meal. Try a duo of steamed broccoli and green beans to enrich your dinner with more wholesome nutrients. Alternatively, you can choose a Texas Roadhouse side dish that could double as dessert and get the baked sweet potato to satiate your sweet tooth.
If you don't happen to live near a Texas Roadhouse location, there are a number of copycat recipes across the internet. While they aren't exactly the same, these can provide you with an approximation of the popular steakhouse's hidden gem. Otherwise, here's a myriad of chicken and mushroom recipes you'll never get bored of.