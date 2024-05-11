10 Chicken And Mushroom Recipes You'll Never Get Bored Of

Chicken and mushroom is a match made in heaven that's as versatile as it is delicious. Mushrooms are good with all kinds of meats, but there's something uniquely satisfying about pairing a light meat like chicken with a full-bodied ingredient like mushroom. We thought it would be a good idea to explore some of the best ways we've discovered that these two come together.

A truly global food pairing, these dishes are sure to satisfy any kind of craving and, best of all, they're simple and fast, though we did include a couple of slow-cooker recipes towards the bottom if you're looking for something you can set and forget, but there's nothing here that a capable home cook can't handle. Most of the recipes give suggestions on what type of mushroom to use but there's nothing stopping you from swapping in a different kind if you have it on hand as well.

If there's a guiding throughline for chicken and mushroom dishes, it's that they go best in comfort food. Both chicken and mushroom are hearty ingredients, and you'll likely notice that the other ingredients used in these recipes play to that strength. Heavy cream, red wine, and coconut milk are all great ways to bring out the feel-good comfort of a hearty chicken and mushroom dinner.