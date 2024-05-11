10 Chicken And Mushroom Recipes You'll Never Get Bored Of
Chicken and mushroom is a match made in heaven that's as versatile as it is delicious. Mushrooms are good with all kinds of meats, but there's something uniquely satisfying about pairing a light meat like chicken with a full-bodied ingredient like mushroom. We thought it would be a good idea to explore some of the best ways we've discovered that these two come together.
A truly global food pairing, these dishes are sure to satisfy any kind of craving and, best of all, they're simple and fast, though we did include a couple of slow-cooker recipes towards the bottom if you're looking for something you can set and forget, but there's nothing here that a capable home cook can't handle. Most of the recipes give suggestions on what type of mushroom to use but there's nothing stopping you from swapping in a different kind if you have it on hand as well.
If there's a guiding throughline for chicken and mushroom dishes, it's that they go best in comfort food. Both chicken and mushroom are hearty ingredients, and you'll likely notice that the other ingredients used in these recipes play to that strength. Heavy cream, red wine, and coconut milk are all great ways to bring out the feel-good comfort of a hearty chicken and mushroom dinner.
Champagne Chicken
The chicken and mushroom combo is good enough to carry a dish all on its own, and this simple recipe excels at highlighting the strengths of the pairing by covering everything in a deliciously creamy sauce. The addition of champagne in the sauce gives an added touch of minerality that works well here, but the alcohol will get cooked out, so it's safe for all ages. This goes equally well over some pasta but it's not necessary.
Recipe: Champagne Chicken
Upscale Chicken à La King
Chicken and mushrooms in a creamy sauce is a popular motif, but this recipe takes the age-old format and elevates the whole experience by making the sauce from scratch. That does translate into a longer prep time (roughly 40 minutes) but the results are so worth it. Toss in some veggies like carrots and peas before serving the dish over rice so that you get a nice variety of nutrients and the texture is well-rounded. There are so many types of mushrooms to cook with so feel free to swap in what you like best.
Recipe: Upscale Chicken à La King
One-Skillet Chicken Cacciatore
This recipe doesn't qualify as slow cooking, but by simmering the ingredients in tomato sauce, you achieve that same mouthwatering tenderness we love from a slow cooker in a fraction of the time. Cacciatore is an Italian dish that can be made with any type of meat, but chicken cacciatore arguably reigns supreme among them. This dish combines the chicken and mushrooms with olives, bell pepper, and basil and serves the thick, meaty sauce over a plate of rice for a truly Mediterranean delicacy.
Recipe: One-Skillet Chicken Cacciatore
Classic Chicken Stroganoff
This is another creamy style dish but stroganoff emphasizes the earthiness of the mushrooms to achieve a rich palate that's perfect in the cold winter months but isn't so heavy that it can't be served on a warm summer patio. The sauce gets a unique flavor boost from the Dijon mustard and Worcestershire sauce while achieving the desired velvety mouthfeel using a splash of sour cream. Served over rice, this one is a definite crowd-pleaser. The recipe uses chicken thighs, so don't forget to avoid the mistakes everyone makes when cooking chicken thighs.
Recipe: Classic Chicken Stroganoff
Classic 1-Pot Chicken Murphy
If you're looking to use chicken and mushrooms but don't want them to be the only ingredients you notice, this hearty stew has you covered. The dish tosses Italian sausage, bell pepper, potatoes, and peppadew in with some Italian seasoning for a delightfully filling Sunday dinner. Peppadews are great when grilled and stuffed but they add a nice tanginess here, especially since you'll also be using a peppadew brine. Highly customizable and easy to throw together, this is a great choice for when you've got a lot of hungry people but don't want to spend all day in the kitchen.
Recipe: Classic 1-Pot Chicken Murphy
Classic Chicken Casserole
Even though the food category is often the punchline of food-related jokes, there's a reason people keep coming back to classic casseroles again and again. This chicken casserole is skirting the edges of our chicken and mushroom category but uses canned chicken and mushroom soup to provide that creamy texture we love so much, so it counts. The ingredients are tossed together with cooked egg noodles and topped with chunks of bread before being baked. You end up with a dish that's deceptively easy to throw together but filling and plentiful enough for a cookout.
Recipe: Classic Chicken Casserole
Creamy Chicken Spinach Soup
We have arrived at our first soup on the list and (would you believe it) the creamy sauce combo has reared its beautiful head once more. By combining chicken broth and heavy cream, you get a heartwarming soup base that includes some nutrient-dense spinach and onion alongside the chicken and mushroom. This recipe calls for white mushrooms, but oyster mushrooms taste a lot like chicken as well, so if you're looking to add some heft to the ingredients, substituting in oyster mushrooms is not a bad way to go.
Recipe: Creamy Chicken Spinach Soup
Thai Chicken Noodle Soup
Chicken noodle soup doesn't need any more publicity; it's got all the diehard fans a soup could ever dream of. But if you're tired of the rote chicken noodle classic, this dish combines one of our favorite soups with one of our favorite cuisines: Asian fusion. Shredded chicken is so easy to cook with in many recipes, and this one is no different. This dish is not lacking in flavor, either. Coconut milk provides great texture to the broth, and you can expect the Thai twist to come from the addition of lemongrass, fish sauce, Thai curry paste, and a splash of lime.
Recipe: Thai Chicken Noodle Soup
Crockpot Coq Au Vin
This French recipe combines everything in a slow cooker, which means the minimal amount of work involved is over once the prep work is finished. This rich dish uses a medley of vegetables like carrots and onions alongside hearty chunks of mushroom and bacon served with bone-in chicken thighs over a smooth bed of mashed potatoes. Seasoned with traditional French herbs like thyme, red wine, and bay leaves, this dish boasts a deeply savory flavor profile. Just make sure you're starting the process ahead of time since the slow cooker will need a few hours to work its magic.
Recipe: Crockpot Coq Au Vin
Crockpot Chicken Fricassee
The French love slow-cooked chicken and mushroom dinners so much that they had another go at it with this traditional stew. As you may imagine, this dish shares a lot of similarities with the previous recipe. The stew is served over mashed potatoes, seasoned with French herbs, and boasts similar ingredients like carrot and pearl onion. The main difference is in the sauce, which (instead of a red wine sauce) uses cream and chicken stock for a less tannic flavor profile.
Recipe: Crockpot Chicken Fricassee