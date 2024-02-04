Grill Peppadews To Bring Out Their Deepest Flavors

Chili peppers are a native Mexican crop that has become an important part of cuisines across the globe. Peppers have been genetically modified to create different spice levels, but culinary methods are also employed to transform their flavors and textures. A case in point is the tangy and sweet peppadew. Peppadews are a South African brand of pickled pepper made by placing mild piquanté peppers in a sugar and vinegar brine. The result is a bite-sized, round, red pepper with a crunch similar to pepperoncini.

The pickling process all but eliminates the already small amount of heat in piquanté peppers while also softening the vegetal flavor inherent in any pepper. While peppadews are ready to eat right out of the jar, grilling them will revive their natural pepper flavor while also adding novel flavors and textures for a sophisticated upgrade.

Grilling peppadews brings a toasty, smoky taste to complement and balance the intensity of the sweet and sour brine while also enhancing their vegetal savoriness. Plus, exposure to high heat will tenderize the crunch of a pickled pepper while also blistering and slightly charring the skin.

You can grill them in a griddle or cast iron skillet over the grates of an outdoor grill or over the stove. The result is a much more complex combination of flavors and textures that will elevate any dish they're a part of.