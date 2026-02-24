These 6 Fast Food Chains Make Breakfasts With Real Whole Eggs

Starting off the day with fast food might not be everyone's idea of a good breakfast, but if the craving hits it sure can be a delicious one. To get the most home-cooked taste, or just avoid hidden ingredients, opting for chains that use real whole eggs can make all the difference between an average fast-food start to the day and a great one.

The good news is that you have a few choices. Tim Hortons now uses freshly cracked eggs for 99% of its breakfast sandwiches and wraps (the one exception being the Swiss egg white wrap). The chain made a committment to using whole, freshly cracked eggs in 2021, previous to which they had used pre-made egg patties. In 2025, the restaurant also rolled out scrambled egg options made from fresh-cracked eggs.

It might surprise you to know that all Wendy's breakfast options use fresh cracked eggs – including muffins, biscuits, burritos, and croissants. The chain has previously promised to source only cage-free eggs as of 2020, but a rise in breakfast sales means that cage-free eggs now only account for 19% of their supplies. White Castle offers a much smaller selection to start the day, but order any breakfast slider or sandwich and it will come with a real, whole egg.

Other chains do use fresh eggs, but on selected products only. A notable example being the round egg featured on McDonald's McMuffins. The biscuits, griddles and bagels all use pre-made folded eggs, but you can request a round egg on these options to upgrade your McDonald's breakfast with a fresh egg. Jack in the Box and Whataburger use fresh cracked eggs on croissants and sandwiches, but not for the scrambled eggs featured in breakfast wraps, burritos, or bowls.