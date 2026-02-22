7 Chain Restaurants Serving Great Pork Chops, According To Diners

There are a lot of great restaurants that boast their steak, fish, even grilled chicken dishes. But when was the last time that you decided to go to a chain restaurant specifically because of their pork chops? If you're like us, maybe never. That's unfortunate, though, since pork chops can be so incredibly flavorful if they're cooked and seasoned right. We've read reviews for several different chain restaurant pork chops to help you figure out which establishments are worth checking out when you're craving pork.

By having a better sense of which chain restaurants do pork chops really well, you can hopefully avoid ordering pork somewhere only to realize that it's either just not that flavorful or — worst case, though common, scenario — it's completely dried out. So, next time you go out to one of these restaurants, skip the steak, or whatever it is you normally order, and try the pork chop instead. You might just find a new favorite dish.