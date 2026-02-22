7 Chain Restaurants Serving Great Pork Chops, According To Diners
There are a lot of great restaurants that boast their steak, fish, even grilled chicken dishes. But when was the last time that you decided to go to a chain restaurant specifically because of their pork chops? If you're like us, maybe never. That's unfortunate, though, since pork chops can be so incredibly flavorful if they're cooked and seasoned right. We've read reviews for several different chain restaurant pork chops to help you figure out which establishments are worth checking out when you're craving pork.
By having a better sense of which chain restaurants do pork chops really well, you can hopefully avoid ordering pork somewhere only to realize that it's either just not that flavorful or — worst case, though common, scenario — it's completely dried out. So, next time you go out to one of these restaurants, skip the steak, or whatever it is you normally order, and try the pork chop instead. You might just find a new favorite dish.
Grilled Pork Chops at Texas Roadhouse
If you're planning on going to Texas Roadhouse, it's probably because you're craving steak. But what if somebody else is dragging you there and you're not really feeling like beef at all? No worries — there's another dish on the menu you should try: the chain's grilled pork chops. As it turns out, Texas Roadhouse diners love this dish, and many opt for it over the steaks on the menu.
A Facebook user said that whenever they eat a pork chop dinner from Texas Roadhouse, they feel like everything's going to be okay, giving the meal a 5-star rating. One commenter on Tripadvisor claimed that the pork chops are a "hidden secret" at Texas Roadhouse — another indication that you should check them out whenever you get the chance. And a writer from Business Insider said that the pork chop was the best part of their date night meal at the chain. You might not guess that this would be an excellent restaurant for snagging pork chops, but Texas Roadhouse seems to deliver on the pork front. Just make sure you don't make these common mistakes while dining there.
Prime Pork Chops at Saltgrass Steak House
It should be no surprise that there are so many steakhouses on this list. After all, if a restaurant can prepare one type of meat well, it only makes sense that they can also pull off pork (or so you'd hope). If you're headed to Saltgrass Steak House, you can feel confident in your decision to skip the beef and instead opt for pork chops, since the Prime Pork Chops at this chain are very beloved among customers. Order this menu item, and you'll receive two 7 ounce chops. You can get them either grilled plain or with a flavorful bourbon glaze.
A customer on Tripadvisor said that these pork chops are the best they've ever had. A TikTok user echoed that sentiment, saying that their pork chop from Saltgrass was "the best." And another Tripadvisor reviewer even said, "While the ribeye was delicious, it paled in comparison to the pork chop." Sounds like it's time to plan a trip to Saltgrass, right?
Caramel Mustard Glazed Pork Chops at Outback Steakhouse
You can find simple pork chops at a lot of chain restaurants, but what about when you want pork chops that pack a bit more flavor than the standard fare? That's when you might want to head to Outback Steakhouse to give the Caramel Mustard Glazed Pork Chops a try. With this order, you'll get two 8 ounce pork chops with a glaze loaded with both sweet and savory notes for an unexpectedly complex bite.
Outback Steakhouse diners seem to love this flavorful mustard glaze — multiple commenters have even taken to Reddit to figure out how they could make a similar dish at home. A Facebook user said that they had a great meal at Outback, claiming that the steak was good, but that the pork chops were even better, noting they were, "so juicy and packed a great flavor, might just be the best chops I've had!" Perhaps this assessment is thanks to the chops' juicy tenderness, which is mentioned by a diner in another Facebook post. These are just a few of many online comments that celebrate this surprisingly sophisticated dish at Outback.
Mesquite Grilled Pork Chops at Logan's Roadhouse
If you're looking for pork chops that have a nice, smoky flavor to them, you might want to head to Logan's Roadhouse (which thankfully survived bankruptcy) to check out the chain's Mesquite Grilled Pork Chops. This entree comes with two 6 ounce pork chops, which is less meat than you'll get at some other chains. However, Logan's Roadhouse seems to make up for that lack with flavor, which is apparently so noteworthy that some diners go there specifically to order this dish.
There are reviewers on Tripadvisor who call these pork chops at Logan's Roadhouse "fabulous," and others who describe the pork chop as part of an overall positive dining experience at the steakhouse chain. Newsbreak even said it was one of the chain restaurants with the best pork chops in the country. With so many diners praising these pork chops, if you're a fellow pork lover, you have to go try them out for yourself the next time you visit Logan's Roadhouse.
Double Cut Pork Chop at Fogo de Chão
Fogo de Chão is known as a restaurant where you can get a ton of different types of meat, but the chain is arguably more recognized for its beefier offerings. But that doesn't mean you should skip the pork entirely. In fact, it may just be one of the best parts of the menu. According to many diners at the Brazilian steakhouse chain, the Double Cut Pork Chop, also known as the Bisteca de Porco, at Fogo de Chão is absolutely worth skipping an extra cut of beef to experience.
This pork chop isn't anything out of the ordinary, but it seems to be a solid representation of what a pork chop should be. One reviewer on Hungry Onion said it was nice and lean, which is great if you don't prefer a fattier cut of pork. Despite that leanness, though, they also said that it was still tender. Mashed placed it at number five in its ranking of Fogo de Chão meats and said it didn't taste anything like the sad, flavorless pork chops you sometimes find at the grocery store. Since you'll undoubtedly want to sample other meats while at the Brazilian steakhouse, check out the best items to try at Fogo de Chão for the next time you go.
Tuscan-Grilled Pork Chop at Carrabba's Italian Grill
When you think of Carrabba's Italian Grill, pasta may be the first type of dish that comes to mind. But this Italian restaurant offers more than just heaping bowls of spaghetti. If you're looking for something meatier and more substantial, the Tuscan-Grilled Pork Chop can be a solid option. Unlike at so many other chain restaurants, this order comes with just one pork chop, not two, but it's substantial enough that we doubt that'll be a problem.
One Tripadvisor reviewer loved these pork chops so much, they called them "the best pork chops in the industry" — and that's pretty high praise, if you ask us. They're not alone. Several Yelp reviewers of one Carrabba's location praised the pork chop and rated their meals highly. Plus, on Grubhub, even customers who complained about other dishes claimed that the pork chops were still tasty. Maybe the next time you visit Carrabba's Italian Grill, you can skip the pasta entirely and put your focus on the pork.
Double-Thick Pork Rib Chop at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse
Looking for a higher-end chain dining experience? Fleming's Prime Steakhouse might just be the place to go. This steakhouse and wine bar, like so many of the other spots mentioned on this list, focuses on beef first and foremost. But when you're at a restaurant that pays such close attention to its meat, it only makes sense that it would deliver on the pork front as well. At least, that's how many customers seem to feel about the chain's Double-Thick Pork Rib Chop. It weighs in at a whopping 20 ounces, making it one of the biggest pork portions of any chain restaurant.
A reviewer on Instagram who said that they didn't like steak opted for this pork chop instead, and claimed that it was both flavorful and juicy, and even a Facebook commenter who said they usually don't order pork when they go out couldn't get enough of how delicious this dish was. Blog Mission Food Adventure couldn't believe just how tender it was. Sounds like it might be worth it to skip the steak and order pork instead — at least at Fleming's.
Methodology
We evaluated online reviews for various chain restaurant pork chops and selected those that received the most consistent favorable remarks. We looked for descriptors like "tender" and "juicy," since pork chops can often taste bland and dry. The pork chops that were selected for this list all received multiple positive reviews from several different sources each — including Tripadvisor, Yelp, Facebook, and more — so they weren't all drawn from just one singular location.