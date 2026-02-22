For Cookies You'll Never Forget, Give Them The Deviled Egg Treatment (Trust Us!)

If you're the designated cookie baker for holiday parties and other get-togethers, you might run out of recipes that your family and friends haven't tasted yet. Before you resort to another batch of predictable chocolate chip cookies or snickerdoodles, try giving your desserts a "wow!" effect by making them deviled-egg style. We're not telling you to add paprika, mustard, and mayo to your best cookie recipes – this cute social media trend uses a deviled egg-inspired format to make your treats more fun to look at and eat.

"Deviled cookies" consist of cookie shells baked in egg-shaped baking molds, then piped full of fillings like vanilla buttercream or chocolate frosting. They can then be customized with toppings from sprinkles to candies and chocolate chips, allowing you to blend many flavors into each little bite. With a delectable mix of crispy, chewy, and creamy textures, your guests will never forget this finger food mashup.

There are two ways to make the cookie component of these treats. You can put balls of dough in the egg molds, bake until just set, then press a tablespoon into the cookies to make a round indent, just like where the yolk goes in a boiled egg. For a crispier shell with more space for filling, use less dough and press it into the molds with your fingers, then bake. From there, just pipe or dollop in your favorite frostings, spreads, and dessert sauces and serve. After trying them once, you'll want to turn all sorts of recipes into deviled cookies.