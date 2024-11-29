Turn Instant Hot Chocolate Mix Into A Creamy Dessert Dip With One Easy Addition

The holiday season is the prime time to reunite with loved ones from near and far. It's the season for shared meals, traditions, and gift-giving, and it's an opportunity to reflect on all that we're grateful for. But even though the holidays are joyous and lovely on the outside, they can be stressful, especially for those who know how to cook. If you've been coerced into bringing one too many dishes to your engagements this season, we have just the trick that will allow you to impress your guests while not killing yourself in the process, and it all starts with Cool Whip. Add a hot cocoa packet to a tub of the iconic topping, mix it up, and serve the sweet, delectable dip with your favorite cookies for no-stress, guaranteed success.

This is one of the most creative ways to use Cool Whip, and it's a festive addition to any dessert spread. Really, all you need is some hot cocoa mix and thawed Cool Whip: What could be easier? Mix the two and you're ready to begin using it as a dip. If you want to add a bit more sweetness and hone in on that marshmallow flavor, you can combine the Cool Whip with some Marshmallow Fluff. If you do this, however, you'll want to mix them with an electric mixer because the Fluff will stick to your spoon. Then, add the hot cocoa packet (or packets, depending on how big your batch is) and mix it until it's nice and creamy.