How To Change Up Classic Buttercream Frosting With A Touch Of Eggnog

One of the best things about using buttercream frosting on baked goods is that it is so easy to customize. Add food coloring to create any hue imaginable, use flavored extracts that complement the ingredients in your baked goods, or select a fancy piping tip to create unique frosting designs. This holiday season, invoke warm, nostalgic memories by spicing up your buttercream frosting with a touch of eggnog.

A classic vanilla buttercream frosting recipe is traditionally made with butter, milk or cream, powdered sugar, vanilla, and a pinch of salt. The best way to incorporate eggnog into your recipe is to replace the milk or cream with two or three tablespoons of eggnog. While you can use an easy homemade eggnog recipe, you can also just buy a carton of eggnog at the store. You also want to add about ¼ teaspoon each of ground cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves to recreate the classic warming spice flavor found in a traditional cup of eggnog.

For a dairy-free eggnog buttercream frosting, you can substitute the butter for Earth Balance vegan buttery sticks and the eggnog for a non-dairy eggnog like Trader Joe's O' Nog Non-Dairy Oat Beverage or Chobani Oatmilk Oat Nog. You can also opt for an eggnog extract like LorAnn Oils' eggnog flavoring, which you can find on Amazon. To make a light glaze or icing instead of a thick buttercream frosting, all you need to do is combine your favorite store-bought eggnog with powdered sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon.