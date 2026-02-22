Better Than Bouillon's Worst Flavor Would Totally Oversalt Your Dishes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The modern home cook doesn't always have time to craft a batch of homemade broth. That's where Better Than Bouillon comes in. Here at Tasting Table, we're longtime fans of the concentrated broth base paste, which comes in a variety of different flavors to suit a myriad of creative culinary needs. Still, not all BTBs are created equal — and to help steer foodies straight, we sampled a selection of those savory offerings to determine which flavors rose to the top, and which ones left us wishing for more. The results are in: In our ranking of seven popular Better Than Bouillon flavors, the brand's Seasoned Vegetable Base placed last.

It's worth noting that even though Seasoned Vegetable Base ranked the lowest of the offerings that we tried, it was still way more impressive than competitor brands of store-bought veggie broth, befitting BTB's well-deserved popularity. This dark-hued darling packs a big umami punch. We appreciate that the veggie flavor doesn't arrive bland or one-note, as many meatless, store-bought broths are sorely lacking in the dimensionality department. Here, ingredients like carrot, onion, celery, and tomato deliver on depth, bookended by the titular "seasonings" of onion powder, potato flakes, and garlic powder. While that richness rules, it's the heavy-handed saltiness that lands Seasoned Vegetable Base at the back of the pack. This small-but-mighty ingredient has the potential to overpower your soups and others recipes in an instant, which kind of negates the "wow, so convenient" appeal of the Better Than Bouillon paste to begin with.