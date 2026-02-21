The Trader Joe's Bagged Fries To Avoid, According To Customers

Trader Joe's potato products can be hit or miss – but there are no potatoes in the "fries" we're advising foodies to skip on their next TJ's run. Trader Joe's Carnival Fun Cake Fries are a reimagination of classic funnel cake, kid-friendly dunkers with appeal to nostalgia for adults. But, they ultimately aren't all that tasty.

Trader Joe's describes its Carnival Fun Cake Fries as "classic funnel cake batter (think pancake batter, only richer)" piped into "a vat of hot oil, where it sizzles and transforms" ... or so we had hoped. The classic funnel cakes served at the carnival comprise coiled batter, fried in oil and dusted in a generous coating of powdered sugar. More than the scrumptious sweet-savory fried dough flavor, the chief appeal of the treat is its moist, tender insides and crispy, crunchy outsides — and, alas, TJ's spinoff product fails to deliver on that critical textural juxtaposition. They also don't come with powdered sugar, which is arguably another crucial element to funnel cake fundamentals.

Even a trip through the air fryer couldn't save 'em. The frozen bag's packaging includes instructions for oven (425 degrees Fahrenheit for 8-10 minutes) or air fryer heating (325 degrees for 6-7 minutes). Still, even following package directions, the finished product doesn't deliver on much more than the novelty factor. At least these lackluster fries are a limited-time seasonal product for the summer; according to Trader Joe's, the Carnival Fun Cake Fries will be available only through August 2026.