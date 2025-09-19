One Of Trader Joe's Best Air Fryer Snacks Is These Perfectly Seasoned Fries

Trader Joe's is a grocery-store miracle for shoppers craving unique, interesting snacks in ready-to-go packaging. It just so happens that TJ's freezers are well-stocked with these kinds of treats, many having near-perfect potential for air-frying. In our Tasting Table list of 15 absolute best Trader Joe's snacks to pop in your air fryer, one in particular stands out, appealing to all ages and most taste preferences: Trader Joe's Seasoned Waffle Cut Fries. They're a personal favorite in my own household, and the somewhat spicy treat makes an appearance at many gatherings and neighborhood happy hours.

French fries in general rarely stand out among the ever-evolving parade of TJ's potato products, which includes golden-orange sweet potato fries and various potato wedges, smoked paprika potatoes, hash browns, and plenty of crunchy potato chip options. But when it comes to traditional fries, the waffle-cut wonders from Trader Joe's deserve their place in snack infamy. As noted by our reviewer, waffle cuts aren't necessarily the most common or popular fry type, but in this case, they're "seasoned to absolute perfection, pillowy on the inside yet crispy on the outside — everything you could hope for from a good fry."

Universal consensus mostly agrees that fries are best when eaten fresh and hot from the skillet, not reheated into a mushy mess. But this product is an exception, and your air fryer basket is the facilitator of that crunchy goodness. It takes less than 10 minutes, with a shake of the basket about halfway through.