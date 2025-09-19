One Of Trader Joe's Best Air Fryer Snacks Is These Perfectly Seasoned Fries
Trader Joe's is a grocery-store miracle for shoppers craving unique, interesting snacks in ready-to-go packaging. It just so happens that TJ's freezers are well-stocked with these kinds of treats, many having near-perfect potential for air-frying. In our Tasting Table list of 15 absolute best Trader Joe's snacks to pop in your air fryer, one in particular stands out, appealing to all ages and most taste preferences: Trader Joe's Seasoned Waffle Cut Fries. They're a personal favorite in my own household, and the somewhat spicy treat makes an appearance at many gatherings and neighborhood happy hours.
French fries in general rarely stand out among the ever-evolving parade of TJ's potato products, which includes golden-orange sweet potato fries and various potato wedges, smoked paprika potatoes, hash browns, and plenty of crunchy potato chip options. But when it comes to traditional fries, the waffle-cut wonders from Trader Joe's deserve their place in snack infamy. As noted by our reviewer, waffle cuts aren't necessarily the most common or popular fry type, but in this case, they're "seasoned to absolute perfection, pillowy on the inside yet crispy on the outside — everything you could hope for from a good fry."
Universal consensus mostly agrees that fries are best when eaten fresh and hot from the skillet, not reheated into a mushy mess. But this product is an exception, and your air fryer basket is the facilitator of that crunchy goodness. It takes less than 10 minutes, with a shake of the basket about halfway through.
The seasoning and cooking the fries
Seasoned Waffle Fries from Trader Joe's come frozen in a 20-ounce package of about seven servings. It's possible to cook them in the oven, but air frying is more likely to get the batter extra hot and crunchy. The seasoning garners more attention, but the cut itself holds equal sway in the snack's success. Trader Joe's reveals that the potatoes first get sliced, then turned into the defining waffle cut, a process they call a top-secret marvel of technology. That's fair enough, given TJ's assertion that "a spud never reveals its secrets."
The TJ's powers-that-be explain that the cut adds a certain je ne sais quoi (appealing fascination) to the overall fry-eating experience. The waffle fries then get dipped in a flour-based batter, fried in vegetable oil, and seasoned at the end. Herein lies the real distinction — the seasoning — which goes on the finished fries but also in the batter itself before hitting the heat. The exact quantities may be forever a trade secret, but the primary spices include paprika, onion and chili powders, salt, and black pepper, plus garlic and yeast extract.
To air fry these waffle-cut beauties, lay them across the basket in a single layer if possible. You don't need extra oil when air-frying; just cook the seasoned waffle-cut fries about four to five minutes, shake the basket, and continue cooking for another four minutes. That's it. Now, choose your favorite Trader Joe's dipping sauce, and share if so inclined — no judgment.