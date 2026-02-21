The Hands-Down Best Better Than Bouillon Flavor On The Shelves

Using bouillon in your cooking can be somewhat controversial. It's known as a pantry shortcut, if not outright cheating, something you might reach for because you don't have the time to make a "real" stock. But Better Than Bouillon's Roasted Chicken Base is more than that. One might even say, better. It's made from real, concentrated roast chicken, and in our investigation of seven popular flavors, it ranked number one, with author Samantha Maxwell calling it her "go-to" and noting that it's got a nice balance of salt and a little sweetness, and that you only need a small amount to build a light broth.

The reason the Organic Roasted Chicken Base wins, at least in practical, day-to-day cooking, is that it plays well with almost anything you would use cooking liquid or stock for, boxed or homemade. Better Than Bouillon's other flavors are a bit more specifically directed, like their Beef and Beef Pho Bases, which we also enjoyed but which, naturally, carry and impart a strong, beefy flavor. They would be great in a French onion soup or, obviously, as a shortcut to a long-simmered pho broth, which is a labor of love, but you don't necessarily want that distinct flavor profile in every single savory dish.

Organic Roasted Chicken Base, on the other hand, brings a rounded, savory depth to everything it's added to. You can stir it into soup, but it's just as useful when you need a pot of beans to be more than just that. It's also great in rice, and it can be added to a flavorful pan sauce or gravy. It is not artisanal or store-bought bone broth, but it is a concentrated tool that can carry its weight and brings a surprising profundity to weeknight meals.