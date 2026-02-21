The Hands-Down Best Better Than Bouillon Flavor On The Shelves
Using bouillon in your cooking can be somewhat controversial. It's known as a pantry shortcut, if not outright cheating, something you might reach for because you don't have the time to make a "real" stock. But Better Than Bouillon's Roasted Chicken Base is more than that. One might even say, better. It's made from real, concentrated roast chicken, and in our investigation of seven popular flavors, it ranked number one, with author Samantha Maxwell calling it her "go-to" and noting that it's got a nice balance of salt and a little sweetness, and that you only need a small amount to build a light broth.
The reason the Organic Roasted Chicken Base wins, at least in practical, day-to-day cooking, is that it plays well with almost anything you would use cooking liquid or stock for, boxed or homemade. Better Than Bouillon's other flavors are a bit more specifically directed, like their Beef and Beef Pho Bases, which we also enjoyed but which, naturally, carry and impart a strong, beefy flavor. They would be great in a French onion soup or, obviously, as a shortcut to a long-simmered pho broth, which is a labor of love, but you don't necessarily want that distinct flavor profile in every single savory dish.
Organic Roasted Chicken Base, on the other hand, brings a rounded, savory depth to everything it's added to. You can stir it into soup, but it's just as useful when you need a pot of beans to be more than just that. It's also great in rice, and it can be added to a flavorful pan sauce or gravy. It is not artisanal or store-bought bone broth, but it is a concentrated tool that can carry its weight and brings a surprising profundity to weeknight meals.
All flavors of Better Than Bouillon are inherently different than other bouillons in form, because they come as a paste in a jar, not cubes in a box. This may be the product's defining factor, because the ingredients, which list chicken stock, plus salt, sugar, yeast extract, and turmeric, are about the same as those of other bouillons on the market. But the fact that it isn't entirely desiccated is probably why it stands apart, flavor-wise, because rehydrated food particles, like the freeze-dried vegetables sometimes used in soup, are always going to taste vaguely dusty and like they were once dried.
The "small spoonful, big effect" quality shows up in the reviews, with multiple promotional reviewers on Sprouts' website describing it as a kitchen staple that adds rich depth and goes a long way, with people using it across a rainbow spectrum of savory recipes, from soups, sauces, and gravies, marinades, veggie seasoning, and pastas. iHerb reviewers echo the same pattern, appreciating the relatively clean ingredients, calling it flavorful and easy to use, with repeated notes that a little goes a long way. Many reviewers mention repurchasing or always keeping on hand.
The complaints are also consistent and can be useful to acknowledge. Across iHerb and Walmart reviews, people bring up saltiness, with some saying they prefer to use less than the recommended amount per cup of liquid, and that even the reduced-sodium versions still taste pretty dang salty. It's a concentrate, so it rewards restraint. Use a light touch, and your food will taste perfectly seasoned.