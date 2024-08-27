It's Time To Start Using Dried Vegetables In Your Soup

If you think dried vegetables and fruits are less tasty and nutritious than fresh-picked versions, you're not alone. Viewing sealed bags of shriveled produce in a supermarket is unquestionably less appealing than bins overflowing with brilliantly hued squashes, snap peas, peppers, tomatoes, carrots, sweet potatoes, and zucchinis. But get ready for a new mindset: Those field-fresh beauties, which typically lose luster in a matter of hours or days, can live gracefully in your pantry or fridge for months after being dehydrated — with little or no deterioration in quality, flavor, and nutritional benefits.

That's why it's time to start using dried vegetables in your soups. With proper dehydrating techniques and careful timing, those summer and autumn vegetables can provide fresh-tasting, nutritious soups well into the winter. The key is drying them as soon as possible after harvesting and arrival in your kitchen. Dehydrating at peak quality, before degradation begins, preserves ultimate flavor as well as many of the vitamins, nutrients, and antioxidants packed inside. When autumn and winter chills arrives, and soup bowls emerge from cupboards, you'll be ready.

Rehydrating dried vegetables restores their plumpness, including shape and size, bringing all that goodness and visual appeal directly into your soups. It's possible to rehydrate them separately in cold or hot water, but that's unnecessary when using them in your favorite soup recipes. The boiling water or broth returns veggies to their glory days, while also killing bacteria that may have lingered on produce surfaces before dehydration.