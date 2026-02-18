7 Wedding Cake Trends You'll See In 2026

Weddings involve a great deal of planning, from venues and guest lists to caterers and entertainment. Among the numerous items to check off the list, choosing a cake design is an important step that deserves thought and attention. While you may have some ideas in mind, the wedding cake design industry is constantly evolving, with new designs, decor, and flavors appearing among the trends. Whether you're getting married in 2026 or curious about the ins and outs of the pastry world, we've put together a list of wedding cake trends for the year.

To gain a better understanding of the industry, we spoke with three wedding cake professionals to get the scoop about what's in store for the year. Natalie Bryn is the founder of Cake Envy and a luxury wedding cake designer based in Atlanta, Georgia. Julie Deffense of Julie Deffense Artistry is a luxury wedding cake designer who creates custom cakes in Portugal and Florida. Emily Fedele is a cake decorator at Miller's Bakery in Northern New Jersey — an establishment with a baking legacy of over 100 years — who shared her insights about what the wedding cake scene is looking like this year. Read on to learn all about the wedding cake trends of 2026.