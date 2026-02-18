7 Wedding Cake Trends You'll See In 2026
Weddings involve a great deal of planning, from venues and guest lists to caterers and entertainment. Among the numerous items to check off the list, choosing a cake design is an important step that deserves thought and attention. While you may have some ideas in mind, the wedding cake design industry is constantly evolving, with new designs, decor, and flavors appearing among the trends. Whether you're getting married in 2026 or curious about the ins and outs of the pastry world, we've put together a list of wedding cake trends for the year.
To gain a better understanding of the industry, we spoke with three wedding cake professionals to get the scoop about what's in store for the year. Natalie Bryn is the founder of Cake Envy and a luxury wedding cake designer based in Atlanta, Georgia. Julie Deffense of Julie Deffense Artistry is a luxury wedding cake designer who creates custom cakes in Portugal and Florida. Emily Fedele is a cake decorator at Miller's Bakery in Northern New Jersey — an establishment with a baking legacy of over 100 years — who shared her insights about what the wedding cake scene is looking like this year. Read on to learn all about the wedding cake trends of 2026.
1. Old-school designs and vintage decor
Emily Fedele notes that old-school cake designs are showing up in all sorts of ways on the wedding cake scene. While there are plenty of techniques to play around with the decor to add a whimsical vintage touch to a wedding cake, it goes beyond simple accessorizing. Fedele mentions that she has had requests from customers to recreate the wedding cakes of their parents or even their grandparents. If you grew up poring over old photos of family weddings, incorporating an element from the past is a beautiful way to honor your family. Some people choose to wear dresses handed down over generations — why not replicate a cake?
Fedele specifies details like swans, ruffles, and vintage piping as some of the vintage decor trends that are becoming more common. Think plenty of buttercream, elaborate piping designs, rosettes, and romantic details. Case in point, bride and groom cake toppers are coming back in full force, too. Fedele isn't the only one to identify this trend. Hundreds of miles away in Atlanta, Natalie Bryn says, "I'm fairly confident that last year's resurgence of the '80s maximalist 'vintage' cake styles are still going strong."
2. Elegant and timeless styles
Trends come and go, but all of our wedding cake experts agree that classic styles will always be a desirable choice. It's natural to want something unique and one of a kind, but an elegant look will always stand out. Natalie Bryn says, "It feels like people always want to be different, but my advice is this: No need to be different to make a statement. Be excellent, and that'll be enough to keep people talking!" Emily Fedele has a similar sentiment and suggests options like a simple all-white cake or perhaps a naked cake with fresh flowers. "The naked cake has stood the test of time for sure and is always a great choice," she says.
Julie Deffense highlights what's behind this appreciation for simple and elegant designs. "It's about creating a setting that feels more thoughtful and timeless, less trend-driven," she explains. Although a wedding is a standalone event fixed in time, the memories and pictures last for decades. "It's really important to me to design cakes that will still feel beautiful years from now," Deffense says.
3. Table styling
Of course, the cake itself is the star of the show, but Natalie Bryn wants it to get the attention it deserves. "Nothing annoys me more than shoving the cake table into a corner," she says. Instead, she emphasizes the value of being intentional with table styling and the cake's placement.
This can mean incorporating the cake into the decor, or setting it up front and center and making it stand out. "My cakes remain both symbolic and intentional," Julie Deffense says. "I'd like to think of them as an installation, not just a dessert, and designed to stand on their own, visually and emotionally."
This can be achieved in numerous ways, as Deffense describes. "I see a lot of repurposing florals from the ceremony or reception to frame the cake table, which I love because it creates continuity and reduces waste while enhancing impact," she says. There's plenty of time between the ceremony and cake cutting, so it makes sense to reuse the flowers to adorn the cake table that were used to decorate previous elements of the wedding. Depending on the setting, carefully placed candles and draping fabric could have a dramatic effect, too.
4. Classic flavors with a twist
It seems like everywhere you look, there's a new elaborate flavor mashup. But the tried and true flavors are classics for a reason. "To quote my good friend, Minette Rushing, 'A good vanilla cake is like a little black dress,'" Natalie Bryn says. Similarly, Emily Fedele notes that vanilla Bavarian cream is always a hit. Of course, a great way to personalize a cake is with a fun twist. Bryn suggests ways to give plain vanilla a tasty glow-up, such as filling a vanilla cake with fruit elements like lemon curd, fresh raspberries, or raspberry preserves. Or using vanilla bean Swiss meringue frosting or a white chocolate mousse filling.
Julie Deffense has a similar attitude. "The focus is on the quality of the ingredients and balance of the flavors, rather than novelty combinations," says Deffense. Her menu includes cakes that combine nostalgia and family recipes, with an elevated touch. "My version of an upscale Neopolitan is a popular pick," she says. She describes it as layers of vanilla bean sponge cake, chocolate cake with caramel and coffee, and raspberry champagne cake with jam, topped with white chocolate Swiss meringue buttercream and a dust made of freeze-dried raspberries. While it's fun to select a pastry with novel flavor combinations, opting for classic flavors is sure to please a crowd.
5. Table cakes
Long table cakes were all the rage in 2025, and Natalie Bryn is certain they'll be popular throughout 2026 as well. Depending on the number of wedding guests, these multi-foot-long sheet cakes provide a dazzling alternative to tiered cakes. Instead of building upward, they're built outward. Designs like table-long rectangular cakes or single-tier round cakes the size of a small table are popular. The large surface offers a blank canvas to decorate the cake, which means you don't have to limit yourself to designs that can fit on a single tier. Flowers, fresh fruit, or buttercream decor can all add a dazzling aesthetic to the cake.
Unlike tiered cakes that require a bit of expertise to properly slice, large table cakes are easier to divvy up. If you're looking for a cake style that offers a big impact, this is definitely a reliable option. The oversized nature makes it a natural focal point in the celebration, drawing guests toward the cake. And if you want to style the cake table without too much fuss, this type of cake already does a great deal of the legwork.
6. Sculptural designs
While a classic large table cake is a definite winner, more elaborate creations certainly stand out, too. Julie Deffense's style leans toward sculptural designs that are absolute works of art. "Most of my clients are choosing one statement cake that acts as a true centerpiece," she says. "These are highly bespoke, sculptural designs inspired by architecture, couture, and art." Deffense goes on to describe cakes with dozens of tiers, arches, chandeliers, hollowed centers, and even some with subtle movement. Meanwhile, decor like sugar draping, lace patterns, and sugar embroidery all add a stunning touch.
When a cake goes beyond a mere confection, that's when it really catches the eye as a unique one-of-a-kind creation. Deffense goes on to list elements like architecture, fashion, texture, scale, and atmosphere as influencing her designs. Everyone loves the first look of a wedding cake, but for something really impressive, Deffense highlights attention to detail and artisanal mastery as key players.
7. Incorporating personal touches
At the end of the day, trends can be fleeting, but making sure a wedding cake is a match for the happy couple in question is key. According to Julie Deffense, many of her clients prefer cake designs that speak to their personal style rather than what's currently popular. Ultimately, the goal is to design a cake that's creative, personal, and timeless.
For some people, this might mean picking up on details that were present in their parents' wedding cakes. For others, it could mean incorporating shapes, designs, decor, and more that are directly relevant to the couple celebrating. Even something as simple as opting for a cake flavor that plays on the dessert the couple always gets at their favorite restaurant is the perfect way to add a personal flair. Intentional choices that speak to their shared vision become more important than designs that are currently popular. "It's about creating a signature experience for family and friends," says Deffense.