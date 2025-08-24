The Vintage Cake Served At JFK's Wedding Is Still Available Today
Very few presidents have left a lasting impression on the American people the way John F. Kennedy did. Between his charismatic personality, dedication to his family, and love of American culture and history, people quickly became infatuated with every aspect of his life — and that fixation is still prevalent. In fact, he's so beloved that many enjoy recreating JFK's favorite cocktail, a Cuban classic, and his favorite fish chowder, which features salt pork and haddock. Now, JFK fans can add his vintage wedding cake to that must-try list, as the trademark dessert is still being made today.
Married on September 12, 1953, the Kennedys' wedding cake was made by Montilio's Baking Company. The Massachusetts-based bakery crafted an elegant dessert that spoke to Jackie Kennedy's love of simple sweets and JFK's lack of sweet tooth. Together, the Kennedys and the bakery decided on a tiered cake with various layers of delicate white cake, fresh raspberry jam, and raspberry-flavored buttercream that was coated with a blanket of white buttercream on the outside. This cake was such a hit that it was served again at JFK's inauguration in 1961, as well as at the inaugurations of several other presidents.
Fortunately, you can have a smaller version of the Kennedys' infamous wedding cake shipped to you. However, it only ships nationwide and isn't eligible for international shipping (not even to Canada). With the help of Goldbelly, Montilio's Baking Company is sharing this delicious piece of American history with the very American people that still love JFK.
How to get this infamous wedding cake delivered straight to your door?
Like most online orders nowadays, you can either order the vintage cake online or through the Goldbelly app. If you're ordering online, you should create an account if you want to use promo codes or gift cards. Plus, with a Goldbelly account, you'll earn reward points. Once the cake is in your cart, you can immediately start the checkout process or ask to send the cake as a gift. Honestly, this is a great present for any occasion. But it would be perfect for anyone hoping to try some of JFK's favorite foods or as a gift for a milestone wedding anniversary.
This vintage cake arrives frozen, so the moment you open it, you'll need to immediately decide when you want to devour it. The cake should only be thawed out if you're eating it within 24 hours because it won't last more than six hours at room temperature. Otherwise, it will remain fresh for seven days in the fridge and nearly a year in the freezer. Since this petite cake only serves about eight people, leftovers won't be a problem.