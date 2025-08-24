The Vintage Cake Served At JFK's Wedding Is Still Available Today

Very few presidents have left a lasting impression on the American people the way John F. Kennedy did. Between his charismatic personality, dedication to his family, and love of American culture and history, people quickly became infatuated with every aspect of his life — and that fixation is still prevalent. In fact, he's so beloved that many enjoy recreating JFK's favorite cocktail, a Cuban classic, and his favorite fish chowder, which features salt pork and haddock. Now, JFK fans can add his vintage wedding cake to that must-try list, as the trademark dessert is still being made today.

Married on September 12, 1953, the Kennedys' wedding cake was made by Montilio's Baking Company. The Massachusetts-based bakery crafted an elegant dessert that spoke to Jackie Kennedy's love of simple sweets and JFK's lack of sweet tooth. Together, the Kennedys and the bakery decided on a tiered cake with various layers of delicate white cake, fresh raspberry jam, and raspberry-flavored buttercream that was coated with a blanket of white buttercream on the outside. This cake was such a hit that it was served again at JFK's inauguration in 1961, as well as at the inaugurations of several other presidents.

Fortunately, you can have a smaller version of the Kennedys' infamous wedding cake shipped to you. However, it only ships nationwide and isn't eligible for international shipping (not even to Canada). With the help of Goldbelly, Montilio's Baking Company is sharing this delicious piece of American history with the very American people that still love JFK.