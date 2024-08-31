Avoid This Mistake When Displaying Your Wedding Cake
There are many reasons why we eat cake at a wedding, with the tradition dating back to ancient Rome. But in the last decade, some couples have strayed from a traditional elaborate dessert and opted for smaller versions, mini baked goods, or even donut walls. While most modern couples still elect to display some sort of confection at their nuptials and there are a number of things of out your control on your big day, issues with the wedding cake should never be one of them.
One of the biggest mistakes you should avoid when displaying your beautiful creation is placing it in direct sunlight, as it's one of the fastest ways to ensure melted, soupy frosting. The same advice goes for avoiding placing the cake underneath any particularly bright or intense indoor lighting like spotlights. This is because butter, the main ingredient in many frostings, will melt at around 90 degrees Fahrenheit.
If you're looking for a more resistant type, what makes Italian meringue unique is that it can better withstand the heat, compared to Swiss or American buttercream. Fondant also holds up better to warmer temperatures due to its high amount of gelatin and lower fat content and will withstand higher temperatures slightly better. However, it's best not to tempt fate at all in the direct sunlight if you can help it.
Tips for correctly displaying and storing your cake
No matter which of the many popular cake flavors or types of frosting you select, the best chance you can give it at a long, successful display starts before it even arrives at the wedding reception. Preparation is key and the confection should be kept as cold as possible in a refrigerator before displaying and serving to your guests. If the reception is indoors and has air conditioning, try to position the dessert display below or near an air conditioning vent so that it's surrounded by cool air, which will keep the frosting chilled and stable.
Another tip when displaying your wedding cake is to avoid placing it near any doors or open windows to not attract flies or other pesky insects. Avoiding placing it near doorways also lessens the risk of an excited passerby getting too close to it and potentially knocking it over. For similar reasons, when selecting a display location, make sure there is enough space to stand behind or to the side of the cake so that there is plenty of room for the newlyweds.
Then after it's been cut and distributed to awaiting guests, it's important to move any leftovers to refrigeration as the insides of the baked good tend to be even more delicate than the heartier outer layer. This way you can enjoy your delicious wedding cake for days or even weeks after the special event.