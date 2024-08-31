Avoid This Mistake When Displaying Your Wedding Cake

There are many reasons why we eat cake at a wedding, with the tradition dating back to ancient Rome. But in the last decade, some couples have strayed from a traditional elaborate dessert and opted for smaller versions, mini baked goods, or even donut walls. While most modern couples still elect to display some sort of confection at their nuptials and there are a number of things of out your control on your big day, issues with the wedding cake should never be one of them.

One of the biggest mistakes you should avoid when displaying your beautiful creation is placing it in direct sunlight, as it's one of the fastest ways to ensure melted, soupy frosting. The same advice goes for avoiding placing the cake underneath any particularly bright or intense indoor lighting like spotlights. This is because butter, the main ingredient in many frostings, will melt at around 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you're looking for a more resistant type, what makes Italian meringue unique is that it can better withstand the heat, compared to Swiss or American buttercream. Fondant also holds up better to warmer temperatures due to its high amount of gelatin and lower fat content and will withstand higher temperatures slightly better. However, it's best not to tempt fate at all in the direct sunlight if you can help it.