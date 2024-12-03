The Trendiest Wedding Cake Style Of Each Decade
Among the many difficult decisions a couple must make over the course of their relationship, we think that choosing their wedding cake surely ranks among the top 10. In the years since wedding cakes truly took off in popularity during the 18th century, couples have been choosing between flavors like fruitcake and red velvet, debating over decoration techniques like the Lambeth Method and fondant, and spending hours poring over whether they want a traditional or humorous cake topper. Given the limitless and ever-evolving combinations, wedding cakes are commonly agreed to be one of the hardest desserts to make, according to pastry chefs.
Whether leaning into contemporary trends, drawing inspiration from past designs, or forging their own revolutionary paths in wedding cake styles, couples often hope that their wedding cake will be something beyond a tasty treat to end a delicious meal. Over the years, wedding cakes have functioned as symbols of prestige, wealth, value systems, and personal identity. Each decade has seen distinctive styles emerge, frequently reflecting significant historical events and cultural trends. So, for a fun way to learn about and interpret the past, look no further than the trendiest wedding cake style of each decade.
1910s
Like today, most wedding cakes were sponge cakes in the 1910s. What does that mean? While there are many variations of sponge cake — such as the angel food cake, biscuit sponge cake, chiffon cake, and Genoise cake — at its core, a sponge cake is light and airy, thanks to its relative minimal use of fat. Meanwhile, vigorously whisked eggs or egg whites lend sponge cakes their springy volume; sometimes leavening agents like baking powder are not required. Sponge cakes were not only common fare for weddings in the early 20th century but also among the most popular cakes in general.
Also like today, wedding cakes during the 1910s were traditionally frosted in white; in fact, white-frosted wedding cakes are rooted in Victorian-era symbolism established several decades earlier during the 19th century. White cakes were indicative of wealth, given the steep expense of the best varieties of refined white sugar. Cakes were sometimes made of edible tiers, too, after the precedent Prince Leopold set in 1882.
There would have been very few elaborate cake tastings at bakeries until the 1930s, as it was customary for brides to bake their cakes at home and then (carefully) bring them to the bakery for decoration. During World War I in the latter half of this decade, some thrifty bakers may have used vegetable shortening, honey, and/or maple sugar in their glazes and frostings since granulated sugar and butter were in short supply. Decorations were simple yet elegant, often involving only a handful of fresh flowers.
1920s
We wouldn't have been surprised if a BeDazzler-like invention had been concocted in the 1920s to decorate wedding cakes. In stark contrast to the simple, fresh flowers that were used in the 1910s, jewels and feathers were decidedly in vogue during the Roaring 20s, an era when women traded their long hemlines for knee-length skirts, and Hollywood mesmerized audiences with love stories and actors like Rudolph Valentino.
Art Deco was the fashionable architectural style of this decade; look closely at the Empire State Building or Chrysler Building in New York City, and you'll understand the geometric patterns and motifs (such as peacocks, fountains, and scallops) that this style entails. Now imagine those patterns transposed onto wedding cakes, and you'll have a newfound respect for the bakers who frosted wedding cakes during the 1920s.
Despite the popularity of red velvet cake, devil cake, and pound cake during this decade, wedding cakes were still usually white underneath all the flamboyant decor. In line with Americans' increasing preference for packaged foods during the 1920s, cakes were sometimes made at home using boxed mixes. The desire for convenience and affordability seems to have ended there, however. While Hostess Cakes were introduced to the market in 1927, brides still preferred a more elegant dessert to celebrate their marriages.
1930s
During the 1930s, the trend of buying one's own wedding cake at the bakery (instead of making it at home and then having it professionally decorated) truly began to take hold. Cake toppers also began to make an appearance, though they looked a bit different than they do today: They were made of materials like wood, porcelain, and Bakelite, an early version of plastic.
One of the signature features of a trendy 1930s wedding cake, though, was the Lambeth method of frosting. Named after pastry expert Joseph A. Lambeth, who published a comprehensive book guiding bakers on the subject, this style of frosting actually originated much earlier than the 20th century; in Europe, it was known as over-piping (more on that in a moment).
What we now know as the Lambeth method is a style of cake decoration that requires bakers to first prepare a large batch of royal icing, which is made by combining ingredients (primarily egg whites and powdered sugar) using a mixer on low speed. Then, the icing is applied using the aforementioned over-piping technique, in which one layer of icing is allowed to dry before being adorned with more motifs. Because this method is so time-consuming, precise, and demanding of artistic talent, most brides would have been happy to delegate the task of decoration to the bakery.
1940s
Facing tight budgets during World War II, brides once again began to make their wedding cakes at home, relying more on spices and less on restricted ingredients like eggs, canned milk, and butter. Rations varied depending on the country, and so did wedding cakes. For instance, in the United Kingdom, each person was permitted to purchase only one egg per week and the powdered equivalent of 12 eggs every two months. Meanwhile, America's entry into World War II did not have a restriction on eggs; strict rations were instead imposed on ingredients like sugar, butter, canned goods, and cooking oil. In fact, sugar was the first and last ingredient to be rationed, so fresh fruit, maple syrup, and corn syrup were sometimes used to sweeten foods, and lard commonly replaced butter in cakes. Bakers would even practice frosting with mashed potatoes. In some places, artificial wedding cakes were constructed out of cardboard and non-edible decorations.
Not surprisingly, cakes tended to be smaller, stacking three tiers or less in height. The Lambeth method of frosting was still widely favored and was accompanied by simple decorations that sometimes included heirloom figurines and pillars. Cake toppers often took on a patriotic aura by portraying the man in military attire.
In 1947, a glimmer of hope could be seen at the royal wedding between Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten. Queen Elizabeth's 500-pound wedding cake came with a remarkable story in which Australia and South Africa sent ingredients for the fruitcake that were not otherwise available due to rationing. The cake was subsequently referred to as the "10,000 mile cake."
1950s
Although rations were concluded in the United States by 1947, the British rationing system continued until 1954. As such, during this decade, folks increasingly enjoyed previously restricted ingredients. Pantries were once more stocked with sugar. Muscovado, an unrefined version of cane sugar, has a natural affinity for fruitcake, and so it was commonly included in wedding cakes, possibly alongside liquor.
Indeed, to this day, fruitcake is one of the most popular varieties of cake at British weddings. In fact, fruitcake has been common fare at weddings since at least the 17th century. It was originally favored for its long shelf life and an expensive ingredient list that suggested the bride and groom were privy to a fair amount of wealth. Thankfully, while dried fruits were subject to rationing during World War II in both England and the United States, they enjoyed a welcome comeback during the 1950s.
Wedding cakes during this decade were decorated with white royal icing and real flowers. Cake toppers, with origins tracing back to Victorian times, were predominantly made of plastic as opposed to previously used materials like spun sugar, wax, and porcelain. These toppers were not necessarily limited to representations of the bride and groom, either; they sometimes depicted bridal parties at large.
1960s
As post-war economies boomed in many countries during the 1960s, couples were better able to allocate money to wedding festivities. Based on a survey conducted by The Black Tux, vanilla was the most popular cake flavor in the United States then, but don't for a minute think that wedding cakes during this decade were boring. Taller cakes were fashionable and prestigious; in fact, nearly 65% of cakes were at least three tiers high, and over 23% of cakes were at least four tiers high, according to Food52!
For decoration, bakers were fond of using boiled icing, otherwise known as seven-minute frosting. This icing, considered similar or identical to Italian meringue frosting, is characterized by its fluffy texture. In fact, it is so fluffy that the terms "icing" and "frosting" are used interchangeably (whereas icing is usually defined by a thin, sometimes pourable consistency). To make boiled icing, egg whites are first beaten into stiff peaks before mixed with hot sugar syrup. Additionally, cream of tartar is often included because it can help set the icing, easing the task of decoration. Of course, the pleasant white hue of boiled icing is ideal for wedding cakes.
1970s
Almond paste, an ingredient commonly used to decorate and fill cakes as long ago as the 16th century, also featured prominently on wedding cakes during the 1970s. Made from sugar, ground almonds, and egg whites, almond paste is frequently used to make marzipan, a sweet and pliable baking staple that can be folded over cakes like fondant or molded into cute-as-a-button decorations like animals and produce.
Variations of white icing — particularly royal icing and buttercream — were still used to coat cakes during the 1970s. There are multiple variations of buttercream; for example, American buttercream calls for butter and powdered sugar, Swiss meringue buttercream requires the additional ingredient of egg whites, and Italian meringue buttercream combines boiled sugar syrup with egg whites. Bakers may have had their individual preferences, but American buttercream was marketed as an easy recipe, and folks across the country would have been very familiar with it; in fact, a recipe for American buttercream was featured on the back of Domino's box of powdered sugar in the 1970s.
Underneath all the icing, buttercream, almond paste, and decorations such as edible flowers, bells, and cake toppers, vanilla cake was still the most popular choice for American weddings, followed by yellow cake, per Food52. From the 1970s until the 1980s, the most fashionable cakes were the ones with the most jaw-dropping configurations, such as tiers that expanded horizontally.
1980s
Dark fruitcakes — which often feature molasses, dried fruits like currants, and dark liquors like whiskey, brandy, and cognac — were stylish during the 1980s. While buttercream remained popular, some cakes featured sugar paste covers that were often given pastel hues. Also known as fondant, sugar paste has roots as far back as the 17th century, though it got an upgrade in the 1960s. Bakers can dye, roll, cut, and easily shape sugar paste, making it a wedding cake feature that remains popular to this day. It also has a low-fat content that can help prevent a wedding cake from melting while on display. Depending on ingredient ratios and temperatures, fondant can acquire a firm texture, helping give more foundational support to overhead tiers. Hard royal icing was likewise favored for this reason, and the neoclassical columns in vogue during this decade were, therefore, protected from collapsing into underlying layers.
Other decorations included silk flowers, pearls, bridges, representations of flora and fauna, and water fountains. As opposed to the traditional circular design, cakes were often heart-shaped, and Food52 reported that 35% of couples started opting for multiple flavors (though vanilla was still the most popular flavor). Does this all sound a bit over the top? During the 1980s, weddings had increasingly more commercial interests attached, meaning cakes became all the more extravagant. Some cakes took on a less feminine appearance as husbands began to have more say in wedding planning.
1990s
During the final decade of the 20th century, wedding cakes began to take on more of the personality of the bride and groom. For instance, while ivory and cream were the most popular colors and, per The Black Tux's survey, vanilla cake, yellow cake, and chocolate cake were still the top three flavor preferences (in that order), other wedding cake flavors, such as red velvet and strawberry, increasingly began to make an appearance. More often, couples were selecting cake toppers that represented their hobbies and occupations — and remember, these were the days before you could find anything on Etsy or Amazon!
Cake design and decoration became slightly more subdued following the extravagance of the previous two decades. In fact, 26% of cakes during the 1990s were single tier, as compared to less than 23% in the 1970s and only 19% in the 1980s, per Food52. Edible ink printing was a relatively new invention during this decade, and some bakers leaned heavily into the trend. This fad was accompanied by a surge in the use of sugar paste, an ingredient used to design elements like edible flowers.
2000s
A typical 2000s wedding cake design often matched the theme of the wedding and the bride's dress. Fun and unique cake toppers were still common, too. However, the most revolutionary and noteworthy aspect of wedding cakes during this decade was the fact that many couples opted to supplement their cakes not with more tiers but with single-serving cupcakes.
"Sex and the City" fans may already know why: In 2000, an episode titled "No Ifs, Ands or Butts" aired, in which Miranda and Carrie chow down on cupcakes outside Magnolia Bakery in New York City. Though the history of cupcakes and how they became a classic treat is long and complex, cupcakes truly became all the rage after this episode aired. Elegantly frosted cupcakes had no trouble making a name for themselves outside of being a staple at children's birthday parties. At weddings, they were frequently displayed on tiered stands to mimic the appearance of a traditional cake.
While it was relatively easy to provide multiple flavors of cupcakes, when it came to the wedding cake itself, the most commonly chosen flavors were vanilla, chocolate, red velvet, and yellow (in that order), per Food52. Red velvet cake especially enjoyed a surge in popularity, shooting from being the flavor of choice among 3% of couples in the 1990s to 11% of couples in the 2000s.
2010s
Couples during the 2010s continued to branch out beyond the traditional tiered wedding cake, and some chose to not serve cake at all. Cupcakes, cookies, cheesecakes, ice cream, cinnamon buns, and donuts could all be found on the dessert table at weddings, frequently resulting in a mess-free serving experience and often saving the couple quite a bit of money.
Of course, having a grand, exquisitely decorated wedding cake was still the norm. With all the flavors to choose from, a whopping 45% of couples during this decade chose to serve multi-flavored cakes, according to Food52. Favorite flavors were vanilla, chocolate, red velvet, and yellow, followed by other variations like coconut and strawberry. For instance, Harry And Meghan's wedding cake recipe, which was published in Claire Ptak's cookbook "Love is a Pink Cake: Irresistible Bakes for Morning, Noon, and Night," blended the flavors of lemon and an elderflower-infused liqueur.
This decade saw pastel-hued, watercolor-like frosting techniques grace cake surfaces, which paired well with elegant gold leaf decorations. Fondant continued to be a popular choice, especially because TV programs shed light on how bakers could expertly manipulate the sugar paste into neat, unique designs. Sometimes, though, couples opted to serve a "naked cake." This cake isn't as scandalous as its name suggests; frosting is applied on top of each layer, but very little frosting (if any at all) is spread on the sides. Fresh fruits and flowers commonly adorn naked cakes to complement their bare, minimalistic, and natural appearance.
2020s
As we approach the halfway mark of this decade, we are eagerly keeping our eyes on the evolution of wedding cakes that takes place each year. Currently, we are seeing a trend toward couples selecting a large format cake, which can often take the form of a "table runner cake." This is just what it sounds like — a long, rectangular cake that can be easily accessed from anywhere on the dessert table. At the same time, some couples want to instill a sense of nostalgia into their receptions, opting for tiered cakes that feature Lambeth piping patterns. Still, other couples are choosing not to serve cake at all or only serving non-traditional cakes; handheld pies make for a convenient and unique wedding dessert, and macaron cakes are also a trendy choice.
When it comes to decorations, fresh fruit is still in vogue, particularly berries and stone fruits like cherries. Couples are eager to add plenty of texture to their wedding cakes, for instance, by having bakers use ruffled frosting techniques. And if you spend any amount of time on Pinterest browsing for wedding cake inspiration, you'll find no shortage of forest-themed cakes designed in various hues of green and brown.
As for what the second half of this decade holds, nobody can say for sure. All we know is that if there is cake involved, we want to be invited to the party.