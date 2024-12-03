The Trendiest Wedding Cake Style Of Each Decade

Like today, most wedding cakes were sponge cakes in the 1910s. What does that mean? While there are many variations of sponge cake — such as the angel food cake, biscuit sponge cake, chiffon cake, and Genoise cake — at its core, a sponge cake is light and airy, thanks to its relative minimal use of fat. Meanwhile, vigorously whisked eggs or egg whites lend sponge cakes their springy volume; sometimes leavening agents like baking powder are not required. Sponge cakes were not only common fare for weddings in the early 20th century but also among the most popular cakes in general.

Also like today, wedding cakes during the 1910s were traditionally frosted in white; in fact, white-frosted wedding cakes are rooted in Victorian-era symbolism established several decades earlier during the 19th century. White cakes were indicative of wealth, given the steep expense of the best varieties of refined white sugar. Cakes were sometimes made of edible tiers, too, after the precedent Prince Leopold set in 1882.

There would have been very few elaborate cake tastings at bakeries until the 1930s, as it was customary for brides to bake their cakes at home and then (carefully) bring them to the bakery for decoration. During World War I in the latter half of this decade, some thrifty bakers may have used vegetable shortening, honey, and/or maple sugar in their glazes and frostings since granulated sugar and butter were in short supply. Decorations were simple yet elegant, often involving only a handful of fresh flowers.

