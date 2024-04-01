The History Of Cupcakes And How They Became A Classic Treat

What's the "it" dessert currently? Donuts and Cronuts have had their respective runs, and despite predictions, coffee and tea-infused desserts haven't seemed to take the nation by storm. Perhaps a general fatigue with dessert crazes has set in; it may just be too much to see that one thing everywhere. But who among us can forget how it all started: with a cupcake.

If you're of a certain age, cupcakes were fodder for kids' parties and other large functions. It makes sense, as distributing them to hungry hands is a heck of a lot easier than slicing wedge after wedge of cake. But then, sometime in the early 2000s, cupcakes broke. A heady mixture of nostalgia, craftsmanship, and celebrity obsession — thanks Sarah Jessica Parker/Carrie Bradshaw — meant that everyone who was anyone was scarfing down high-end cupcakes with imaginative flavors. And nearly every bakery anywhere was scrambling to add them to the menu.

But from whence did cupcakes sprout, that is to say before "Sex and the City" gave them their star turn? The story is richer than one might imagine, stretching all the way back to the days of the emerging American identity.