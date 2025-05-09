The Best (And Worst) Frosting Choice For Your Wedding Cake

The process of planning a wedding is one full of seemingly never ending decisions. From the more personal choices of music selections and color schemes, to weighing the pros and cons of splurging on a professional bartender and knowing when it's time to start considering a buffet-style dinner, every single detail comes down to you, your partner, and, hopefully, your wedding planner. But when it comes to the best and worst frosting choices for your wedding cake, you'll want to lean on a professional's opinion. For that, Tasting Table brings you Sandy Folsom, the school director of Wilton Sweet Studio in Naperville, Illinois.

When Tasting Table asked Folsom about the best frosting choice for a wedding cake, she responded, "Fondant has been a popular choice for decades because it's perfect for making intricate designs and providing a smooth surface that is immune to accidental smudging, though some don't like the flavor. It's also a great choice for warm-weather weddings as it is stable at room temperature for several hours." She also recommends American buttercream. "It has great flavor and is also stable at room temperature for several hours," says Folsom.

Of course, if you don't like buttercream or fondant, you don't have to go with either. Even Folsom believes that the best frosting for a wedding cake is whatever your favorite is. But there are some considerations to make — an important one being the one frosting Folsom says is the worst choice for your wedding cake: Swiss meringue buttercream.