When To Consider A Buffet-Style Dinner For Your Wedding
Happy couples want everything perfect on their wedding day, especially the food. The bride and groom may only get a few bites during the big day, but a buffet-style spread can ensure guests are happy and have fun. Buffets are less expensive compared to plated meals and offer plenty of variety, enough to satisfy picky eaters and guests with certain dietary restrictions.
Caterers offer many options and can often make special dishes with enough notice, allowing couples to choose a delicious and varied meal. Classic wedding combinations like beef and potatoes can please a majority of guests, but when dealing with guests with certain allergies or preferences, couples can add vegan options such as plant-based macaroni and cheese or roasted vegetables and vegetarian options such as vegetable spring rolls or vegetable lasagna
Experts recommend having a well-rounded menu, and guests without restrictions can try a little bit of everything as they pass through the buffet line. Meanwhile, those with restrictions won't be left without options. The combinations for a buffet are numerous — from cold and hot-themed spreads to buffets inspired by seasonal produce to dessert buffets.
Organization is key to a wedding buffet
A good buffet menu can be a hit at weddings, but a good setup can also be key to its effectiveness. For as good as the food might look, poor organization and lengthy lines have the potential for chaos.
Where the food is concerned, one of the easiest ways to organize things is to have food clearly labeled so guests know exactly what they're putting on their plates. Another helpful tip is to structure the buffet line in a way that guests can get everything at once and don't have to return multiple times.
For those serving a large crowd or having a large buffet, separate food and drink tables can be helpful. Having items spread out can decrease or eliminate the possibility of spills and doesn't leave guests trying to balance plates, bowls, and cups with two hands as they try to maneuver back to their seats.
Additionally, more space makes it easy to have different kinds of food, i.e., vegetarian and gluten-free, labeled at designated stations so guests with dietary restrictions know right where to go to get their food. After all, you don't want any potential cross-contamination happening when serving those with allergies.