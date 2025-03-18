When To Consider A Buffet-Style Dinner For Your Wedding

Happy couples want everything perfect on their wedding day, especially the food. The bride and groom may only get a few bites during the big day, but a buffet-style spread can ensure guests are happy and have fun. Buffets are less expensive compared to plated meals and offer plenty of variety, enough to satisfy picky eaters and guests with certain dietary restrictions.

Caterers offer many options and can often make special dishes with enough notice, allowing couples to choose a delicious and varied meal. Classic wedding combinations like beef and potatoes can please a majority of guests, but when dealing with guests with certain allergies or preferences, couples can add vegan options such as plant-based macaroni and cheese or roasted vegetables and vegetarian options such as vegetable spring rolls or vegetable lasagna

Experts recommend having a well-rounded menu, and guests without restrictions can try a little bit of everything as they pass through the buffet line. Meanwhile, those with restrictions won't be left without options. The combinations for a buffet are numerous — from cold and hot-themed spreads to buffets inspired by seasonal produce to dessert buffets.