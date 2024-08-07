We Asked An Expert: Here's Exactly How Much Food You Need For Your Wedding Menu
Weddings can be fraught affairs. Anyone who thinks otherwise probably hasn't been intimately involved in the planning of one. Oh sure, there is much joy and jubilation, but come on, we've made entire movies — as well as remakes of movies, sequels, and spin-off TV shows — about how stressful wedding planning can be. From the clothing to the guest list to the location, tremendous questions and aching decisions lurk around every corner, and the food is no exception. This is a party, of course, and people will need to eat and drink, but what exactly and how much of it needs to be on hand? It feels like one false step, and the celebrants could turn into a ravenous, angry mob.
That's why we have wedding planners who help smooth out those rough edges and offer guidance about all aspects of the process, with the food being a major one. Tasting Table doesn't want to see anyone's big day fall to a food fail, so we asked Lauren Chambers, Founder and Owner of Direct My Day, what advice she has for wedding day meal planning. "A well-rounded menu typically includes two to three appetizers, a choice of two to three entrees, including at least one vegetarian option, two to three sides, and a dessert," says Chambers.
Offer options but don't overthink the wedding meal
Chambers' advice ensures that hunger among guests doesn't put a damper on their ability to enjoy the festivities. But weddings come in different sizes, so knowing how much to have on hand is critical. Chambers offers some wisdom when it comes to larger weddings. "For a guest count of about 150, plan on having around four passed appetizers and at least three [entrée] stations with several sides," she explains. "The key is to make sure you have enough food for everyone. Running out of food or booze is a major no-no!"
There are, of course, other pitfalls to avoid. Remember that variety is the spice of life, and forgetting to offer divergent options is one of the biggest mistakes when planning a wedding menu. Also, don't think that the wedding cake alone is the dessert. It's always smart to have another option, such as a groom's cake or even convenient and unique handheld pies.
What to serve can still seem daunting, but don't let it bog down the planning. Let the food be a reflection of who you are and what you enjoy. If you're getting married by the ocean and enjoy seafood, serve fish. If barbecue is more your speed, consider brisket and pulled pork. Just be careful when it comes to gourmet ingredients for the main course; they may seem appropriate for such a special day, but they can quickly strain a budget and often are divisive.