We Asked An Expert: Here's Exactly How Much Food You Need For Your Wedding Menu

Chambers' advice ensures that hunger among guests doesn't put a damper on their ability to enjoy the festivities. But weddings come in different sizes, so knowing how much to have on hand is critical. Chambers offers some wisdom when it comes to larger weddings. "For a guest count of about 150, plan on having around four passed appetizers and at least three [entrée] stations with several sides," she explains. "The key is to make sure you have enough food for everyone. Running out of food or booze is a major no-no!"

There are, of course, other pitfalls to avoid. Remember that variety is the spice of life, and forgetting to offer divergent options is one of the biggest mistakes when planning a wedding menu. Also, don't think that the wedding cake alone is the dessert. It's always smart to have another option, such as a groom's cake or even convenient and unique handheld pies.

What to serve can still seem daunting, but don't let it bog down the planning. Let the food be a reflection of who you are and what you enjoy. If you're getting married by the ocean and enjoy seafood, serve fish. If barbecue is more your speed, consider brisket and pulled pork. Just be careful when it comes to gourmet ingredients for the main course; they may seem appropriate for such a special day, but they can quickly strain a budget and often are divisive.