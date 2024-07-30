The Biggest Mistake To Avoid When Planning Your Wedding Menu
Wedding days can understandably become stressful occasions when you're trying to cater to friends and family while simultaneously striving to create special memories that will last a lifetime. Accommodating a range of dietary restrictions and considering the overall aesthetics of an event can pose challenges for even the most experienced party planners. The lasting tradition of eating wedding cake is one such mission, and planning menus to keep guests fed and fueled for celebrations can become another challenge. Lauren Chambers, founder and owner of Direct My Day, provides tips to help couples navigate these common anxiety-provoking decisions.
Chambers spoke to Tasting Table about selecting a variety of foods to offer to guests, so wedding attendees can pick and choose meals that suit their own preferences. "Some couples don't provide enough variety, which can leave guests feeling unsatisfied," Chambers explains. While it might be tempting to set out grazing tables and DIY drink stations filled with options to address this concern, Chambers encourages that less is often more. "Avoid overly complex salad bars or sides with heavy seasoning or sauces that might not appeal to everyone."
Controlling choice for a better experience
With a few key options at the ready, you can offer additional choices to guests through added accouterments and side dishes. "Have toppings and sauces on the side, so guests can customize their meals to their liking," Chambers recommends. Couples planning their wedding don't necessarily need to insert luxury ingredients into the main course, but providing a few delicious sauces and fresh toppings for guests to dress plates of proteins and vegetables as they choose can help put control into guests' hands and ensure everyone at the celebration is well fed without being overwhelmed — or left feeling sluggish afterward thanks to an overly heavy meal.
Finally, Chambers reminds wedding planners to consider the age range of attendees. "Don't forget to include a kid-friendly menu for children under 12 to keep everyone happy." Even if the smaller eaters at the occasion don't tuck into bite-sized snacks and treats you set out, you can arrange the items in such a way that even more mature palates at the party can snack on the foods intended for younger taste buds.