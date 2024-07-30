The Biggest Mistake To Avoid When Planning Your Wedding Menu

Wedding days can understandably become stressful occasions when you're trying to cater to friends and family while simultaneously striving to create special memories that will last a lifetime. Accommodating a range of dietary restrictions and considering the overall aesthetics of an event can pose challenges for even the most experienced party planners. The lasting tradition of eating wedding cake is one such mission, and planning menus to keep guests fed and fueled for celebrations can become another challenge. Lauren Chambers, founder and owner of Direct My Day, provides tips to help couples navigate these common anxiety-provoking decisions.

Chambers spoke to Tasting Table about selecting a variety of foods to offer to guests, so wedding attendees can pick and choose meals that suit their own preferences. "Some couples don't provide enough variety, which can leave guests feeling unsatisfied," Chambers explains. While it might be tempting to set out grazing tables and DIY drink stations filled with options to address this concern, Chambers encourages that less is often more. "Avoid overly complex salad bars or sides with heavy seasoning or sauces that might not appeal to everyone."