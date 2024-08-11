The Key Element You Shouldn't Overlook When Planning Your Wedding Menu
Organizing a wedding is no simple endeavor. Amidst the seemingly endless decisions that must be made, determining the menu might be the toughest task of them all. Luckily, the stresses surrounding what to serve on your big day can be greatly alleviated with the help of an expert, which is why we turned to Lauren Chambers, founder and owner of Direct My Day. Of the many tips and tricks that can make menu planning easier, Chambers' top piece of advice is to consider the season in which your wedding will take place and let it be your source of inspiration.
"Seasonal ingredients not only taste better, but can also be more cost-effective," explains Chambers. Since produce peaks at different times during the year, coordinating your wedding menu with the season ensures ingredients will be at their most vibrant. It also guarantees the feasibility of certain dishes as specific ingredients will be easier to procure. Curating a menu focused on seasonality can even be an eco-friendly choice as ingredients are able to be locally sourced.
Since seasonal produce is only available for a limited time, showcasing them in a seasonally inspired menu increases their novelty. It also amplifies their appeal, which is especially true when ingredients are used in cohesive ways that correspond with the time of year. As Chambers explains, "A summer wedding might feature fresh berries and light, refreshing dishes while a fall wedding could highlight root vegetables and hearty flavors."
What to remember when planning a seasonal wedding menu
Curating a memorable wedding menu is about letting fresh and flavorful ingredients speak for themselves, and thinking about which dishes align with the time of year — warm soups and decadent roasts might not be as welcomed in the scorching summer as opposed to the frosty winter. Likewise, it's worth thinking about colors and symbols (flowers, leaves, icicles, etc.) associated with the season as these elements can enhance aesthetics, further elevating the dining experience.
Additionally, Lauren Chambers emphasizes the importance of variety. Proposing a wide range of seasonal dishes makes for an exciting menu as there's an opportunity to taste different dishes. Plus, a wedding menu that's rich with options allows guests with special diets or allergies to take part in the feasting with ease. Along with offering vegetarian options, Chambers shares, "A balanced menu with chicken, seafood, and red meat options helps you make sure there's something for everyone."
Lastly, keep in mind that luxury ingredients don't belong in your main course. Spotlighting the season's bounty is enough to impress guests, so long as there are enough options to accommodate preferences and dietary restrictions. There's no doubt about it, when it comes to simplifying menu planning without compromising quality, follow Chambers' advice and remember that a seasonal menu is best!