The Key Element You Shouldn't Overlook When Planning Your Wedding Menu

Organizing a wedding is no simple endeavor. Amidst the seemingly endless decisions that must be made, determining the menu might be the toughest task of them all. Luckily, the stresses surrounding what to serve on your big day can be greatly alleviated with the help of an expert, which is why we turned to Lauren Chambers, founder and owner of Direct My Day. Of the many tips and tricks that can make menu planning easier, Chambers' top piece of advice is to consider the season in which your wedding will take place and let it be your source of inspiration.

"Seasonal ingredients not only taste better, but can also be more cost-effective," explains Chambers. Since produce peaks at different times during the year, coordinating your wedding menu with the season ensures ingredients will be at their most vibrant. It also guarantees the feasibility of certain dishes as specific ingredients will be easier to procure. Curating a menu focused on seasonality can even be an eco-friendly choice as ingredients are able to be locally sourced.

Since seasonal produce is only available for a limited time, showcasing them in a seasonally inspired menu increases their novelty. It also amplifies their appeal, which is especially true when ingredients are used in cohesive ways that correspond with the time of year. As Chambers explains, "A summer wedding might feature fresh berries and light, refreshing dishes while a fall wedding could highlight root vegetables and hearty flavors."