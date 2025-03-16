15 Actually Unique Wedding Cakes We Found On TikTok
Planning a wedding comes with a whole lot of decision making, and as foodies, we'd argue that the cake is one of the most important aspects of your big day. It only takes a few moments of research to acquaint yourself with the classic designs — three tiers, florals, white fondant. Sound familiar? There's of course nothing wrong with sticking to the traditional wedding cake style, but sometimes, brides- and grooms-to-be are after something with a little more flair. And one excellent source of inspiration for anyone on the hunt for a unique cake is TikTok. Packed with examples of impressive, professionally made creations, the app is sure to get you thinking outside the box.
Whether you're after a simple, understated design that won't break the bank, or want to go all out with a striking, ornately decorated cake, there are plenty of ideas to explore. Maybe you'll be wooed by the idea of a decadent hanging cake, or fancy switching the standard round tiers for another shape. There's even the option to ditch the sponge altogether, and have your cake crafted with cookie dough. So, let's delve into cake-Tok and discover the most distinctive bakes that are sure to stand out on your wedding table.
Floating tiers
Appearing to defy gravity, this mesmerizing cake shared by TikTok channel prop.options is sure to intrigue your guests. With the top tier seemingly suspended in midair, a floating tier cake is a fantastically impressive option. This illusion is created with the help of a cleverly hidden support called a side bar separator, which consists of two sturdy plates, separated by a slightly curved metal rod. The larger bottom plate is secured to the top of the lower tier, with the smaller upper tier sitting on the top plate. This allows you to create a significant amount of space between the two sections.
To ensure that the side bar separator remains firmly stuck between the two cake layers, it's essential to use some form of edible adhesive. This could be royal icing, melted chocolate, or ganache. Simply spread your chosen adhesive onto the lower cake layer, set the separator in place, and leave it to set before stacking the next tier on top. Disguising the separator itself is also essential for a professional finish. In this example, pop.options wraps the cake in an elegant white and gold fondant icing to cover the plates. The bar itself is then hidden by a beautiful faux foliage stem that appears to be growing up the side of the cake.
@prop.options
Long sheet cake
When asked to picture a wedding cake, most people would think of something tall. But this doesn't necessarily have to be the case. A long sheet cake can make a stunning alternative to the traditional multi-tiered bake, providing just as must opportunity for decoration, and being wonderfully easy to portion up for your guests. As shown in a TikTok video from birchhousebakery, such cakes often consist of a simple rectangular base, spread with white buttercream. This creates the perfect canvas for adorning the top with decorations of your choice, such as edible flowers, fruits, and dried citrus slices for a fresh, colorful look.
Sheet wedding cakes are well-suited to wedding receptions with long tables, where they can serve as an eye-catching centerpiece. They're likely a far more affordable option, too, since they don't require the structural support or complex assembly of a tiered cake. And you can absolutely still have different flavors for different sections, since these cakes are essentially made by joining multiple cakes together.
A single-tier cake for every table
We love this unique idea from TikToker thismagicmoment.co, which challenges the traditional idea of having a single, statement cake. Instead, they've opted for multiple, smaller cakes. Essentially, each table gets its own individual single-tier cake. The video shows wedding guests happily serving themselves slices whilst sat at their own tables, since there's no need to wait for the usual cake-cutting by the newlyweds. It's a practical, fuss-free option that makes the dining experience feel a little more personal and interactive for guests. Plus, it means that nobody will miss out on trying the cake!
When it comes to decoration, you could keep things classy and uniform, as in this example. Here, each cake consists of a crowd-pleasing chocolate sponge, covered in a textured white buttercream, and decorated with a simple sprig of greenery. Alternatively, you could take a mix-and-match approach, giving each table a different flavor or design depending on which guests are sitting there.
Raspberry-topped, heart-shaped cake
This gorgeous cake from miro.moldova on TikTok definitely brings the romantic vibes, and it's another single-tiered number with no precarious stacking in sight. With the base aptly crafted into a heart shape, the top surface of the cake is covered with juicy, red raspberries for a fruity finish. The sides feature perfectly smooth buttercream frosting, with an intricately piped, raindrop-style border around the edges. It's a truly stunning take on your typical wedding dessert, that somehow feels both vintage and modern.
What really makes this cake stand out is the vibrant berry topping. This provides a unique, tart flavor that pairs with a variety of cakes, such as a classic vanilla, rich chocolate, or zesty lemon. Raspberry-topped cakes can of course be made in other shapes and sizes, too, with a simple circular design being another great choice. The key is to create as much surface area on top of the cake as possible, perfect for loading with berries, so a large, single-tier cake works best here.
Cake covered in chocolate hearts
Yes, your wedding cake can totally have chocolate on it. And the creators of this next viral show-stopper have done so in a truly spectacular way. In this TikTok video by kcake.co.nz, we watch a classic three-tier cake get an epic transformation. First, large round tubes (made from chocolate) are slotted onto each tier of the cake, completely encasing the frosting in a layer of chocolate. Then, copious handmade chocolate hearts are stuck onto the tubes using what appears to be buttercream, to create a fun, romantic design.
To make custom chocolate pieces like these beautiful heart shapes, the chocolate must undergo tempering. This involves first melting chocolate down so it can be spread out and cut easily, whilst keeping it at a specific temperature, before allowing it to set again. For dark chocolate, the temperature range for melting is 120 to 130 F, whilst for milk and white chocolate, it's 105 to 115 F. Sticking to these parameters ensures the chocolate comes out beautifully smooth, shiny, and sturdy.
@kcake.co.nz
Edible pearls
For a wedding cake that oozes sophistication, pearls are the perfect touch. And no, we're not talking the kind that you'd wear around your neck. These are in fact edible pearls, typically made from sugar and starches. Crafted into small, shiny balls that look just like the real thing, these ultra-chic decorations are lightweight and easy to incorporate into various designs, giving the cake a breathtaking pearlescent finish. In this TikTok example from liggyscakeco, the cake decorator takes the pearl effect to the max. Thousands of edible pearls are pressed onto a classic, white-frosted cake tier, completely covering the sides in shimmering jewels. Some slightly larger pearls are pressed on, too, for a little variation. It's a relatively simple technique that can completely transform the look of your cake.
As well as the classic off-white shade, edible pearls come in a range of colors, such as pink, gold, and blue, so there's room to experiment with a range of different designs here. And of course, you don't have to completely cover the cake in pearls. They could also be used to create a simple border or accent, for a more minimalistic look.
Fondant drape
A wedding cake trend that you absolutely need to know about is the fondant drape. Perfectly demonstrated in iconic.cake's TikTok video, this style takes a basic multi-tier cake and drapes it with an elegantly placed piece of fondant, which creates the illusion of fabric cascading down the tiers. The drape decoration has a perfectly smooth finish, and clearly requires meticulous sculpting to create a realistic, silk-like effect. Somehow, it flawlessly mimics those soft folds of a flowing sheet of fabric, giving the cake a high-fashion feel.
This style is ideal if you're looking for a real statement piece. It'll work beautifully for a modern, classy wedding, with the minimalist all-white look being effortlessly stylish. The drape will complement a range of other decorations, too, such as edible pearls, gold leaf accents, or florals. You could even go all out and recreate elements of the bride's dress when sculpting the fondant drape, such as delicate lace patterns.
Fake cake
The use of dummy cakes is a common occurrence in the cake-decorating industry. As the name would suggest, these "cakes" are not real, or even edible at all, but rather made from lightweight synthetic materials like styrofoam. This makes them easy to handle, stack, and decorate. A popular trick is to have one or two tiers of real cake, topped with a further dummy tier that's decorated in the same way as the rest of the cake, blending in seamlessly. But it's only there for show.
In a TikTok video that's amassed over 2 million likes, andrewrobyevents shows how this age-old trick can be taken to the next level of craftiness. His cake is in fact part dummy, part real. It's essentially a standard styrofoam dummy cake, with a large chunk cut out of one side. This chunk is then stuffed with layers of cake and frosting. The idea is to stack this cake with further, 100% dummy tiers, so the only part that's real is the small section at the bottom. This is where it will be sliced into during the cake-cutting ceremony. Then, to keep things simple and affordable, guests can be served a more basic sheet cake that's stored out of sight in the kitchen. They'll never know that the cake on display is fake!
Hanging cake
There's no denying the show-stopping nature of this next TikTok creation. Suspended from a decorative stand with a (hopefully very sturdy) hook, fancycustomcake's hanging wedding cake looks incredibly impressive, if not somewhat precarious. For most hanging cakes like this one, the tiers are flipped upside down, with the largest at the top and smallest at the bottom. This gives the final product a decadent, chandelier-like appearance.
So, how exactly does a hanging cake remain suspended without collapsing? Well, the key here is to use a specially made support system. The hanging support typically comprises a strong central rod, running through a number of plates (which correspond to the number and size of the tiers being assembled). Each tier of the cake sits on a plate, to prevent it from sliding or dropping, and the top of the rod has a hook for attaching to the display stand. After hanging, the cake can be decorated as desired. Here, the creator opts for a vibrant floral display that complements the classic white cake beautifully.
@fancycustomcake
Cookie cake
Whilst wedding cake designs have certainly evolved throughout the decades, the preference for cake itself over other forms of dessert has remained fairly constant. But not everyone is a fan of cake, and there's really no reason why you can't create a magnificent display with other forms of sweet treats. One delicious option is a cookie cake, as demonstrated in this TikTok video by thomascookieco.
Since cookies are pretty sturdy, they're great for stacking. The technique looks wonderfully straightforward, too. Extra-large chocolate chip cookies are simply sandwiched together with vanilla frosting to create the bottom tier. Then, for the upper tier, slightly smaller cookies are used. You could even continue this effect further and create a three-tier version, if desired. And since the final shape is still very much cake-like in appearance, you can add traditional cake decorations like toppers and floral arrangements. A cookie cake would be a particularly great choice if you're on a budget, since the assembly process requires far less time and effort than an ornately decorated, tiered cake.
Tiered cheesecake
If you prefer rich, creamy indulgence over traditional cake, a tiered cheesecake is the ultimate wedding dessert. This uniquely delicious centerpiece offers just as many customization options as a standard cake, and creativecatering_essex's decadent version definitely looks like it's worth breaking tradition for. Their stunning design features three tiers of classic vanilla cheesecake, each with a golden graham cracker crust. There's no fondant or buttercream elements to worry about here. Instead, each layer is topped with a simple white chocolate ganache drip. Then, delicate sprigs of flowers and white chocolate-covered strawberries rest upon the tiers.
With so many types of cheesecake to choose from, there's even the option to mix things up with different flavors or styles for each tier. This will also give you the opportunity to introduce more color, whether that's through add-ins to the mixture itself, like raspberries or blackcurrants, or sweet toppings, like caramel, chocolate, or fruit sauces.
Just remember that, unlike a typical wedding cake, a cheesecake should be stored at room temperature for no more than two hours. This means it will require refrigeration up until the grand unveiling. And as with any cake, be sure to avoid the potentially detrimental mistake of positioning it close to a heat source, such as a bright light or sun-drenched spot. Nobody wants melted cheesecake, after all.
Square cake
More often than not, each tier of a wedding cake is round, creating a soft, seamless appearance. However, one TikTok cake-maker extraordinaire has proven that a square design can be just as gorgeous. Byfiza_'s cake consists of two square tiers, which create pleasing clean lines and give a more structured, modern feel. And these are stacked and decorated in very much the same way as their round counterparts would be.
In this eye-catching example, byfiza_ places a stencil onto each side of the cake and smooths buttercream over the top to create an intricate lace-effect pattern. Then, the cake decorator adds some gold leaf accents and white floral arrangements for a classic, sophisticated look. The cake is finished with a personalized topper in a matching gold shade. This multifaceted design shows just how versatile a square cake can be. Plus, this shape is a practical option, since each tier will yield more servings than a round cake of the same size. Square cakes therefore make an excellent choice for larger weddings.
@byfiza_
Watercolor cake
Transform a basic wedding cake into a work of art with a dreamy watercolor design, just like this beautiful pastel-toned creation by TikToker amessofsprinkles. This method uses soft strokes of edible food coloring or buttercream, applied by hand, to create a unique, beautifully blended look. Here, the creator has also added flowers and a topper for even more visual appeal.
The watercolor style offers endless options for creativity. You can choose any combination of colors (perhaps to match your wedding palette), and any design that takes your fancy. Before the cake is decorated, it must be coated in an initial layer of uncolored buttercream. This will serve as your canvas for applying the color. For the buttercream technique, blobs of colored buttercream are first added to the frosted cake using an angled spatula, before smoothing these out with an icing smoother. If watercolor paint is the preferred tool, this can be painted directly onto the white buttercream or fondant with a brush.
Cake pops
Transporting, assembling, and slicing a tiered wedding cake undoubtedly presents some challenges, and a fun way to remove the hassle is with cake pops. These bite-sized treats are a stylish, easy-to-eat alternative, with each providing a portable, mess-free portion. There's no need for forks or plates here. Guests can simple grab a cake pop as they please, and continue on with their mingling or dancing.
If you don't believe that cake pops can look as impressive as a classic cake, think again. This TikTok video by merrypoppin showcases an ingenious way to display them, using a simple cake-shaped stand with numerous small holes in the side. The stick section of each cake pop is poked through a hole, leaving just the round ball of cake on display. Once all of the cake pops are in place, the final result is a cake-shaped stack of pretty pink pops. The creator then tops this with a miniature white tier of classic cake and a delicate floral wreath, but you could swap this for a second and even a third tier of cake pops, if preferred.
@merrypoppin
Split cake
Here's one to suit the indecisive wedding planners amongst us. With so many beautiful cake designs to choose from, picking just one isn't easy. So, what if you don't have to? With a split cake, you can merge two completely different designs into one, with a dramatic split down the middle. This epic two-tone effect makes for a truly unforgettable cake.
This technique works best with high contrast colors, themes, or flavors, as in this striking TikTok creation by tastybakesetc. Here, one half of the three-tier cake features a mouthwatering chocolate buttercream, dark chocolate ganache drip, and chocolate-covered strawberries. The other half is purely white in color, with ornate stenciling and elegant fondant flowers and drapes. This side is likely offering a different flavor, too — we'd say vanilla, if we had to take a guess. So, if you'd like to serve your guests two, easily distinguishable flavor options, whilst wowing them with a stand-out design, a split cake might be the way to go.