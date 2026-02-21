Waffle House's Worst Waffle Will Let Down Peanut Butter Lovers
Waffle House is a staple Southern eatery that has a special place in many people's hearts. It's been around since the '50s and has managed to keep its retro charm to this day. Those who grew up in towns with a Waffle House have made countless memories at the place, so to criticize any item on the menu feels like poking the bear. And yet, we have to tell you the truth: the Peanut Butter Chip Waffle is a disappointment. Hear us out.
Every Waffle House waffle was ranked from best to worst by our taste tester, who has frequented the diner many a time and is certainly familiar with the nostalgia it evokes. But when you're paying around $6 per waffle, you'd better be ordering something that's worth the money. A bad waffle, in this economy? Absolutely not. The Peanut Butter Chip is a delicious concept, but it fell flat on the taste test — mostly because of the chips, which were quite a poor excuse for peanut butter.
The Waffle House doesn't serve straight peanut butter. Instead, it has peanut butter chips, which are sprinkled on top of the warm waffle. Their texture is overly thick and uncomfortably sticky, completely overshadowing the otherwise fluffy waffle underneath. The classic plain waffle is actually a clear winner for the best waffle on the menu, and the unfortunate choice of the peanut butter chips completely buries its flavor.
Those who order the Peanut Butter Chip Waffle nearly always customize it with additional toppings
There are, of course, some Waffle House goers who would contest our assessment of the Peanut Butter Chip Waffle. However, as we looked for customers' reviews online, we couldn't help but notice that most people who order this particular waffle do so with several customizations. For example, a popular hidden menu item that's made for Reese's lovers is the peanut butter waffle with the addition of chocolate chips, adding chocolatey depth to the (otherwise overpowering) peanut flavor.
If you're not a chocolate enthusiast, though, the simple addition of butter and syrup goes a long way to improve the Peanut Butter Chip, cutting through some of that thick texture and helping the bites go down a bit more smoothly. Another spin on this waffle is the peanut butter and jelly version, as seen on TikTok. You spread the chips over the waffle while they're still warm enough to melt, then put a couple of packs of the restaurant's jelly on top. Once again, the texture of the jelly is a welcome improvement, plus the flavor combo is an absolute classic.
All things considered, the Peanut Butter Chip Waffle might be worth a try if you're in a creative mood. Otherwise, you're much better off ordering a different waffle altogether — perhaps one from the Waffle House's secret menu.