Waffle House's Worst Waffle Will Let Down Peanut Butter Lovers

Waffle House is a staple Southern eatery that has a special place in many people's hearts. It's been around since the '50s and has managed to keep its retro charm to this day. Those who grew up in towns with a Waffle House have made countless memories at the place, so to criticize any item on the menu feels like poking the bear. And yet, we have to tell you the truth: the Peanut Butter Chip Waffle is a disappointment. Hear us out.

Every Waffle House waffle was ranked from best to worst by our taste tester, who has frequented the diner many a time and is certainly familiar with the nostalgia it evokes. But when you're paying around $6 per waffle, you'd better be ordering something that's worth the money. A bad waffle, in this economy? Absolutely not. The Peanut Butter Chip is a delicious concept, but it fell flat on the taste test — mostly because of the chips, which were quite a poor excuse for peanut butter.

The Waffle House doesn't serve straight peanut butter. Instead, it has peanut butter chips, which are sprinkled on top of the warm waffle. Their texture is overly thick and uncomfortably sticky, completely overshadowing the otherwise fluffy waffle underneath. The classic plain waffle is actually a clear winner for the best waffle on the menu, and the unfortunate choice of the peanut butter chips completely buries its flavor.