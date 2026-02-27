There's No Competition, These Costco Kirkland Signature Nuts Are Easily The Best

Costco members know that the mega warehouse is one of the best places to go if you want to stock up on delicious snacks. And one of the best options for a quick, satisfying, and high-protein snack is a handful of nuts. To find out which Costco-brand nut mix is the best, Tasting Table ranked nine Kirkland Signature nuts, and the winner was hands-down the best one we had ever tried.

All of the nuts were rated based on flavor, texture, and personal preference. We also considered how popular the nut mix would be as a party snack. And the Kirkland Sweet Heat snack mix stood out. This 24-ounce mix is about $12 at Costco, and contains seasoned almonds, cashews, and honey-glazed pecans as well as honey-roasted sesame sticks, corn nuggets, and BBQ-flavored, cracker-coated almonds. The flavor is dynamic — the perfect mix of salty, sweet, spicy, and a little savory. All in all, it is a surprisingly complex and delightful snack that offers everything you need.

This would be the perfect snack mix to put out in a bowl at a party or to take with you on a road trip or picnic. Sneak a bag into the movie theater and add a handful to your popcorn, or keep a bag in your desk drawer at work for a late afternoon pick-me-up. The nuts would also pair perfectly with a Paloma or other fancy cocktail.