Why Corn Nuts And Palomas Are The Unlikely Duo That Just Works

Everyone who likes a tipple now and then has their favorite bar snacks, be it olives or Chex Mix. If you love a little salt with your alcohol, you shouldn't be sleeping on corn nuts. The old school crunchy corn snack so often gets overlooked for the more ubiquitous chips, nuts, and pretzels that people can forget what they are missing out on. Drop a bowl on a table at a party and you'll quickly rediscover that they have an unbeatable crunch, a deep corn flavor that matches the best tortilla chips, and are a classic "I can't stop eating these" treat. So the only real question is: What should I be drinking while I down these by the handful? For answers to questions just like these, Tasting Table reached out to an expert, Natalie Migliarini, content creator behind BeautifulBooze, to ask about the best cocktail and snack pairings. And corn nuts were her ideal pairing for a summertime favorite: the paloma.

According to Migliarini, all the big flavors of a paloma play off corn nuts perfectly. She said, "I think earthy flavors play a big part in flavor connections." She added that the tasting notes of each complement the other. "The tequila in a paloma and the corn flavor in corn nuts provide an earthy synergy." But like any great food and drink pairing, it's not just about what's the same, and Migliarini tells us that the differences between palomas and corn nuts balance each other out as well.