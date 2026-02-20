'Grey Babies' — The Lavish Seafood Elizabeth Taylor Couldn't Get Enough Of

As a woman known for her jewelry collection as much as her movies, it should come as no surprise that Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor had some expensive tastes in food. Fashion designer Vicky Tiel, who lived with the actress and her husband for more than 10 years, recalls Taylor's love of the finer things in life on her personal blog. In particular, her fondness for Iranian beluga caviar.

Taylor was such a fan that she even had a nickname for the fish eggs: grey babies. Iranian beluga is larger and lighter in color, something akin to grey pearls. Taylor preferred them to all other types of caviar and considered serving the small black caviar a "no-no". This was a treat to be enjoyed at New Year's Eve in particular, when Taylor celebrated by flying in her favorite foods from around the world,

Tiel also shares the star's recipe for caviar "sandwiches." It starts with baking Idaho potatoes, which are then cut in half and emptied of the flesh, leaving a very thin skin. The skin is loaded with crème fraîche, two or three generous spoonfuls of Iranian beluga, and finely chopped white onions. It's then topped with another potato skin to create a rather luxurious sandwich. And to serve, a glass of the best champagne, of course.