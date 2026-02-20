Deli Counter Staff Hate When You Do These 10 Things While Ordering

When it comes to making an order at the deli counter, make sure to get into the specifics as much as possible. As we've noted, if you're too vague, it can lead to mistakes in your order (and frustrated deli counter staff).

For example, if there are several types of ham on display, try not to just ask for "ham" without any further explanation. Specifying you want the cheapest version isn't necessarily helpful either, as prices often change (and sometimes they're written in a spot where the customer can see them, but the worker can't, as they're behind the glass). It's also useful to specify what thickness you want (this usually depends on the type of meat you're ordering and how you intend to use it). Be sure to pay attention to the deli labels, as well, so you can specify whether you want organic, natural, or uncured options.

Additionally, it can be helpful if you're specific when requesting any changes to your order. For example, customers may request modifications at times to a sandwich they've ordered by just mentioning "my sandwich" — forgetting the worker doesn't know them, their tastes, or which sandwich is theirs. To sum up, getting specific with your requests goes a long way towards helping the process run smoothly on all ends.