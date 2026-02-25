Aldi is the German-born grocery store that's made a big splash stateside thanks to low prices and store-brand products that are often better than the name brands they imitate. Aldi also has a long list of prepared meats to facilitate weeknight dinners. We tasted and ranked 11 Aldi Park Street Deli prepared meats according to quality, tenderness, overall flavor, and supporting ingredients. And while there were some clear winners, the worst Aldi Park Street Deli prepared meat is straight-up unappetizing.

The broccoli-stuffed chicken came in last place because it was as unappetizing to look at as it was to taste. The picture on the packaging and description of the chicken led us to believe that these were essentially chicken breast medallions hand-stuffed with broccoli and cheddar au gratin. However, when we pulled the plastic tray of chicken out of its snazzy sleeve, the ugly truth revealed itself. The chicken wasn't stuffed, but instead smothered with a dull greenish-yellow slop. Furthermore, this meal requires you to cut the chicken into pieces before microwaving them, an extra step that most other meals from the Aldi Park Street Deli line don't force upon you.

The flavor of the sloppy sauce was as enigmatic as its appearance. We couldn't detect the earthy, savory, slightly bitter notes of broccoli nor the usually sharp and rich cheddar. At best, the sauce resembled a discolored Alfredo sauce. And the grey-pink, flavorless chicken just rounded out our disappointment and cemented a last place ranking.